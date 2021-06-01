On June 2, 2021, Huawei Hongmeng Watch is coming

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — On the morning of May 27, Huawei’s official Weibo official announced that WATCH 3 is smart on the wrist, one watch is Vientiane, and the flagship is back. It will be released with HarmonyOS, MatePad Pro 2 and other products at 20:00 on June 2nd.

Relying on the ultra-high sales volume of the bracelet, Huawei, Xiaomi and other companies have exerted their efforts to take the lead in the field of smart wear. However, smart wearable high-end devices, smart watches, are almost the only one of Apple. Neither Huawei nor Xiaomi can shake Apple’s position. The most important reason is the grade and lack of functions.

The previous generations of Huawei smart watches have achieved good sales in China. For example, Xiao Lei himself bought Huawei Watch GT2 for the first time. However, for me, this smart watch and the bracelet have similar functions. Check the time, take the subway, record sleep status, and check the health status. The others are gone. If you can’t install the App, it will inevitably seem a bit tasteless.

Now it is different. Huawei WATCH 3 will run the HarmonyOS system, which will most likely support the installation of App. According to the prices of WTACH 2 and Watch GT 2/GT 2 Pro, Xiao Lei predicts that the price of WATCH 3 may be between 1,300 yuan and 1,600 yuan. Compared with other smart watches, if you can run HarmonyOS and support the installation of App, it is still very fragrant.

Previously, many senior executives of Huawei had confirmed that this year’s goal is to achieve HarmonyOS covering 300 million devices, including 200 million mobile phones and 100 million other smart terminal devices. Yesterday, Huawei announced the first batch of HarmonyOS adaptation lists. In addition to the flagship models of the Mate 30 series so far, MatePad 10.8 and nova6/7/8 have also tested the new system.

According to previously exposed information, models with a Kirin 710 processor or higher have the opportunity to upgrade to HarmonyOS. A few days ago, Yang Haisong, vice president of Huawei’s consumer business AI and smart full-scenario business department, announced that “HUAWEI HiLink” and “Powered by HarmonyOS” have been fully upgraded to “HarmonyOS Connect”.

The current HarmonyOS is not only a mobile phone system, but also a link for Huawei to realize the Internet of Everything and the “1+8+N” strategy. Huawei WATCH 3 and MatePad Pro 2 are pre-installed with HarmonyOS, which is a big step for Huawei to a new era.