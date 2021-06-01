A NON-INTRUSIVE APPROACH TO PSYCHOSOMATIC HEALING WITH MODERN HYPNOTHERAPY ALTERNATIVE

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Traditional hypnotherapy brings a lot of demerits along with its proposed benefits that patients have to suffer from. One of these is the intrusive approach to treatment adopted by it as a means of psychosomatic healing. Andrei Efremov is one of the top hypnotherapy educators who has introduced the world to a revolutionary energy-based healing approach called the MindChat Method that far surpasses traditional hypnotherapy benefits and takes a non-intrusive approach to healing.

Andrei Efremov, a pioneer in a new approach to psychosomatic healing, is regarded as one of the best Hypnotherapy educators in Russia. His research has led him to develop an approach to energy-healing that expands upon our current knowledge & understanding of Hypnosis. He calls this the MindChat method that takes a non-intrusive approach to healing where patients are relieved of past traumas without divulging any of their private or embarrassing details. This approach seems to be unique as it allows patients to maintain anonymity unlike in traditional hypnotherapy or other healing methods that require you to divulge your secrets and be subjected to uncomfortable situations.

The MindChat method claims to effectively resolve the emotions that are bothering you. These emotions can be fear, anger, negativity, oppressive envy, hysteria, and panic. The MindChat method also allows you to eliminate the psychological component of a disease, if there is one, leading to the treatment of psychosomatic disorders such as Crohn’s disease, neurodermatitis, peptic ulcers, and a huge number of pseudo-illnesses.

Another factor that makes the MindChat method very unique is that it does not rely on the patient being in a hypnotic state for the treatment. Instead, the MindChat approach is based on findings that suggest that we are perpetually in a hypnotized state, and in order for us to be effectively treated, we must get out of this state and view things around us from an objective perspective.

Andrei Efremov is regarded as one of the best hypnotherapy educators in Russia. He is a member of the executive committee of the Congress of Hypnosis in Zurich and the President of the American Mind Networks Association LLC. Andrei has also trained hundreds of students in-person from the USA, England, France, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, etc. in hypnosis and hypnotherapy in courses lasting 7–8 days.