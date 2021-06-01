WORLD SANKIRTAN DAY TO BE CELEBRATED IN 108 CITIES WORLDWIDE

In a time of great suffering, a Bhakti Yoga group is organising a worldwide event to spread joy throughout the world.

London, UK, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — During this period of great, and sometimes overwhelming, suffering, the Bhaktizoom Seva Team, a group of volunteer Bhakti Yoga enthusiasts, are organising a global event to ignite and spread joy in the hearts of people, irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, gender or race, across the world.

The Bhaktizoom Seva Team have organized an international free Sankirtan event which consists of music, celebration and dance alongside the traditional chanting of the ancient Vaishnava mantra Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare, Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama, Hare Hare to be experienced in 108 Cities around the world on July 11th, 2021.

The Sankirtan events themselves will consist of traditional Indian instruments played by various musicians accompanied by chanting led by local Kirtan leaders in each City at their own specified times throughout the day which will also be live streamed via the World Sankirtan Day

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/World-Sankirtan-Day-International-Day-of-Joy-101275848795635 .

Yasodanandana Dasa, Coordinator of the Bhaktizoom Seva Team has explained: “the entire world has experienced intense suffering since Spring 2020 and many parts of the world are deeply affected today. We want to stage a worldwide event that reminds us that while we all experience suffering, we can also experience joy together and celebrate the wonder that is life. Participating in song and dance in an open and free event like this gives everyone an opportunity to celebrate life even in the face of adversity. We will be coming together in celebration across cultures, age, race and religions in 108 cities.”

The Sankirtan movement was started 500 years ago by Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a saint from India and it is for everyone of all backgrounds. It is very simply the chanting the holy names of God in a group with the intention of bringing love and joy to all. Somewhat like a choir group but the difference being it is traditionally done outdoors while moving from place to place along with musical accompaniment such as Mrdangas (two headed drums) and kartals (Indian cymbals).

“Just as a microphone amplifies the voice, Sankirtan amplifies what is in the heart so that everyone can share and join together in one mood, one of love and joy.” says Karuna Mayi Dasi, a volunteer with the group.

Current Cities that have planned participation in the event include: Hilo, Hawai, USA; London, UK; Sardinia, Italy; Houston, Texas, USA; Sao Paulo, Brazil; De Hauge, Holland; Atitlan, Guatemala; Camarthen, Wales; Murwillambaugh, Australia; Brighton, UK; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami, Florida, USA; New York, New York, USA; Condorcet, France; New Delhi, India; Manchester, UK; Sydney, NSW, Australia; Portland, Maine, USA; Santa Catarina, Brazil; Lake Forest, California, USA; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Oshogbo City, Nigeria; Algeciras, Spain; Hong Kong, China; Birmingham, UK and more being added to the list daily!

Anyone who is interested in obtaining local information is invited to visit the website: https://www.worldsankirtanday.com/

In 108 Cities Around the World

The World Sankirtan Day team invites everyone to be a part of one of the 108 Sankirtans that will garland the globe this July 11th. Experience the joy, bliss and happiness that comes from chanting the Maha Mantra with others. Starting in New Zealand and touching every Continent, the earth will be connected in the vibration of love and joy!