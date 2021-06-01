Light Tower Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2030

In recent years, increasing popularity of solar light towers in North America and Europe has been significantly influencing the growth of the light tower market. Since 2017, oil prices have recovered to above US$ 70 per barrel from the previous low of US$ 40 per barrel, and have shown signs of steady improvement. This, coupled with major production cuts from OPEC countries, has made the oil & gas industry an under-supplied market, creating even more demand for oil production. With increasing investments in the oil & gas industry, demand for light towers is set to rise over the coming years.

Installation of solar light towers and surge in the number of end-use industry platforms are opening up new avenues for the light tower market. According to a new Fact.MR study, the light tower market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of nearly 5% and account for revenue worth US$ 2 Bn by 2030-end.

Light Tower Market Competitive Analysis: Key Players to Focus on Geographical Expansion & Collaboration with Regional Authorities

Collaboration of key players with regional authorities for the development of infrastructure and lighting systems is set to remain as the main strategy for regional as well as global players. Furthermore, focus on the expansion of business through increasing sales offices and distribution centers to enhance presence across new and potential geographic clusters will be beneficial. Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in material optimization, manufacturing technological automation, and productivity enhancement. For instance, Wacker Neuson SE and MHE-Demag entered into an agreement to pursue growth opportunities in Southeast Asia.

COVID-19 Impact on Light Tower Market

The spread of the coronavirus has crippled the entire world. Nearly all countries have imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. This has resulted in disruptions of the supply chain. Instructions to follow social distancing has resulted in shutting of construction activity, resulting in descending demand for light towers. This factor has impacted the demand for light towers significantly, with growth set to gradually pick pace post pandemic.

The global Light Tower Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

