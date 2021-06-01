Conveyor System Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2031

The global conveyor system market was valued at ~US$ 12.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is slated on a course of sluggish growth at 2.9%. The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies across various industrial sectors. With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, reduce ROI (return on investment), and more importantly achieve high quality manufacturing.

The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented uncertainty, leading to a major slowdown. The manufacturing of automobiles, industrial equipment and food & beverages has come to a standstill due to stringent lockdowns imposed by governments. Despite this panic buying by consumers is coaxing manufacturers to increase their warehouse space, which is expected to accelerate demand for conveyor systems.

Conveyor System Manufacturers’ Strategy Insights

The global conveyor systems market is highly competitive in nature. Leading players are adopting strategic acquisitions in order to maintain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Daifuku Co., Ltd. completed acquisition of India-based Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited (“Vega”). Vega is involved in consulting, designing, manufacturing, installation, and after-sales services of conveyors and other material handling equipment in the Indian market.

Some of the prominent players in the global market are Daifuku Co., Ltd., holding more than 20% share of the market followed by Schaefer Systems International Inc. which accounts around 10-12% share of the global conveyor systems. Other leading players in the market are Interroll Holding AG, Beumer Group, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Dematic Company, Fives, and Murata Machinery.

