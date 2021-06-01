Toothcare Market: Online Retailers to Register Fastest Sales through 2026

The Growth of Toothcare market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

While the incidence of toothaches and tooth decay are common, people avoid visiting dentists and consider buying a toothcare product instead of paying for prescription pills. From floss picks to dental filers, a range of toothcare products are available at the consumers’ disposal. In addition, dental health programs implemented by non-profit outfits and governments continue to instrument the growing demand for toothcare products. Consumers are becoming informed on how a prolonged use of toothcare products such as mouthwashes can help them avoid common dental problems in the future.

According to Fact.MR’s recent forecast study, such factors have been influencing the dynamics of the global toothcare market till date. The report further projects a growing impetus of these factors on the expansion of global toothcare market during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Key findings from the report reveal that the global toothcare market will expand at a value CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, more than 6,450,000 tons of toothcare products will be sold across the globe.

Forecast Highlights

Following key predictions from Fact.MR’s forecast study on the global toothcare market create a presumptive roadmap on how the demand for toothcare products will gain traction in the near future.

In terms of volume, nearly 3,000,000 tons of toothpastes were sold in global toothcare market by the end of 2017

Demand for mouthwashes is also pegged to gain moderate traction and register a volume CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period

By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 9.5 Bn worth of toothcare products will be sold across modern trade channels

In terms of revenues, online retailers will be observed as the fastest-growing sales channel in the global toothcare market through 2026

Conventional toothcare products will account for more than 60% of overall global market volumes over the forecast period

Natural and organic toothcare products, on the other hand, are expected to register highest volume CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

In 2017, North America’s toothcare market recorded sales of over 1,000,000 tons of products

The report further reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest toothcare market through 2026

The report has further profiled leading manufacturers of toothcare products. Companies namely, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Procter & Gamble, Adcock Ingram, Mundipharma International, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Royal Philips N.V., Oral-B Laboratories, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Kao Corp are recognized as the global leaders in toothcare product manufacturing. Several companies in the global toothcare market are expected to focus on adopting brand development strategies. Moreover, these companies are actively investing in the R&D of finding new formulations to extend their product lines. Through 2026, these companies are expected to largely contribute towards meeting the global demands for toothcare products.

