Why are Web / Cloud-based Deployment of Patient Engagement Solutions More Preferred 2031, Explores Fact.MR

Comprehensive assessment of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

Which Region Offers Larger Opportunity for Patient Engagement Solution Providers?

Major market of patient engagement solution has been observed in North America. North America accounts for over 36% of global share of the patient engagement solution market in 2020. The region is expected to offer over US$ 47 Bn absolute dollar opportunity in the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

The key reason for the highest market share is it highly developed health sector. Apart from this, North America also leads in adaptation of mobile health, and has been continuously growing investment in its patient health management system.

Why are Web / Cloud-based Deployment of Patient Engagement Solutions More Preferred?

In deployment type of patient engagement solution, the market is bifurcated into two segments including web / cloud based deployment and on premises deployment. The web / cloud deployment contributes the highest in deployment of patient engagement solution market with around 70% market share. The reason for demand of cloud / web based deployment include its real time access to files and other medical documents. Furthermore, it provides direct access to patient and providing remote access to both patients and doctors.

The web / cloud based deployment in patient engagement system market is expected to grow even future in forecasted period (2021 – 2031). Web / cloud in the deployment is anticipated to expand at the CAGR around 22%, while on premises at CAGR of 17%.

What is the expected growth rate for patient engagement solutions by 2031? By value, Fact.MR has projected a CAGR of around 21% for patient engagement solution sales during 2021-2031.

Which region is expected to experience the highest growth? As per Fact.MR’s projections, South Asia and East Asian countries would experience the highest growth rate.

Which players are prevalent in the patient engagement solution industry? Prominent players providing patient engagement solutions including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Orion Health Ltd., Cerner Corporation, Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., and GetWellNetwork Inc

Ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/report/patient-engagement-solutions-market/toc

