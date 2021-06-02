Veterinary X-ray Market worth $872 Million – Growth in Companion Animal Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Veterinary X-ray Market by Technology (Direct, Computed, Film), Type (Digital, Analog), Mobility (Fixed, Portable), Animal (Companion, Large Animal), Application (Trauma, Oncology, Dental), End User (Clinic, Hospital) – Forecast”, the animal X-ray market is projected to reach USD 872 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 640 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The Rising animal health expenditure and growing demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and growth in the companion animals market are the primary drivers for the veterinary X-ray market during the forecast period.

Animal X-ray Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global veterinary X-ray industry. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various sub-segments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

“Computed Radiography Systems Accounted for the Largest Market Share”

On the basis of technology, the veterinary X-ray market is segmented into direct radiography (DR), computed radiography (CR), and film-based radiography systems. The computed radiography systems segment accounted for the largest share of the animal X-ray market in 2017. Benefits offered by CR systems over traditional X-ray systems, resulting in a large-scale replacement of traditional film X-ray systems, is the major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.

“Small Companion Animals Segment Held the Largest Share of the Veterinary X-ray Market”

Based on the type of animal, segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the animal X-ray market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, growing demand for pet insurance, and technological advancements in imaging modalities for small companion animals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary X-ray market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Rising number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the animal x-ray market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX (US), Fujifilm (Japan), Onex Corporation (Canada), Sedecal (Spain), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Sound Technologies (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc (Japan), Examion (Germany), Konica Minolta (US), DRE Veterinary (US), and Heska Corporation (US).