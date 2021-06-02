Wearable Camera Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report, 2025

The global Wearable Camera Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wearable Camera Market is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2025. Wearable camera is an electronic device, which is merged into items of accessories and clothing that can securely be worn on the body. It is considered as an extension of the smartphone camera that can be easily operated. It allows customers to take video or pictures by using head mounts or body. It is exclusively used in sport, security, and adventure activities. The Wearable Camera Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

  • GoPro
  • Garmin
  • Narrative AB
  • Pinnacle Response Ltd.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc.
  • Vievu LLC
  • Xiaomi
  • Sony Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Rising popularity of wearable camera among the populace, technology enhancement in camera technology, growing urbanization all over the globe, and high demand in government organizations and healthcare industries are documented as major factors of Wearable Camera Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Wearable Camera Market is segmented based on type, product type, application, and region.

Application Outlook:

  • Sports & Adventure
  • Security
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial

Product Outlook:

  • Cameras
  • Accessories

Type Outlook:

  • Head Mount
  • Body Mount
  • Ear Mount & Smart Glass

The head mount sector accounted for the substantial market share of Wearable Camera and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from security agencies as it can be easily worn on the body, simple mechanics, may obtain high quality videos, enhanced sharing options like GPS and Wi-Fi that allow users to keep track of position and speed.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Wearable Camera and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high disposable income; and region contains huge number of adventure enthusiasts, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure destinations.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising use of enhanced technology, growth in spending on vacations, and macroeconomic incentive. The developing countries like China and India are the major consumers of Wearable Camera in the region.

