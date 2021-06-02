Carbon Fiber Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Carbon Fiber Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global carbon fiber market is expected to cross USD 6.36 billion by 2025. The carbon fiber industry witnessed growth trends in the carbon fiber, composite markets possessed identical features, and the significance was higher in terms of volume in 2016. Rise in end-user applications coupled with diversified uses of carbon fibers in various domains added to the market growth then. The growth trends exhibited positive traction owing to rising CAGR on yearly basis.

Key Players:

DowAksa

Cytec Solvay Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Plasan Carbon Composites

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/carbon-fiber-market-size/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

At present, the carbon fiber market is driven by rise in demand for carbon fiber from automotive and aerospace industries and lightweight vehicles. In addition, the augmented demand for fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with stringent regulations by government pertaining to vehicle pollution is expected to drive the market growth. The carbon fiber industry is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to mass production of electronic items, automotive applications in cars and rise in industrial use.

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Sports equipment

Molding & Compounding

Construction

Pressure vessels

Aerospace & defense segment accounted for a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to extensive use of carbon fibers in production and assembling.

Raw Material Outlook:

PAN Based

Pitch Based

PAN based carbon fibers accounted for a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to wider use in numerous applications. By tow size, the market segmentation includes small tow and large tow. Small tow carbon fibers are widely used for numerous applications owing to its versatile features.

Tow Size Outlook:

Small Tow

Large Tow

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for carbon fiber market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to presence of aircraft makers for commercial and defence purpose. Increase in automobile production emphasizing high performance cars is expected to drive the regional market. Europe is anticipated to be a large and rapidly growing market owing to stringent regulations emphasizing environmental pollution. The key players in the carbon fiber industry include BASF SE, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group and Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/