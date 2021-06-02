Fluoronitrile Dielectric Gases Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2020 to 2030

Dielectric Gases market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Dielectric Gases market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Poised to surpass US$ 110 Mn by 2020, our expert analysis anticipates a grim outlook in near-term with the unabated trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the long-term forecast however the dielectric gases market will grow at a steady clip of 8%. Dielectric gases are prominent gases used in power utilities to protect equipment from sudden quenching of high voltages.

Though high voltage applications capture a significant share in the market, utilization of dielectric gases in extra and ultra-high voltage applications are proliferating. Key stakeholders are leaning towards end-uses providing profitable opportunities for business growth. For instance, companies such as 3M is constantly leveraging its SF6 substitutes in the extra and ultra-high voltage applications.

Key Takeaways of Global Dielectric Gases Market Study

The global dielectric gases market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 100 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X times more value as compared to 2020.

Market consolidation is set to impact the dielectric gases market by the end of 2030, with high voltage applications accounting for around 50% of the market. The high voltage application is projected to grow at just over 8% CAGR, as most of the dielectric gases are used to quench high voltage in switch gears and transformers.

The power utilities end-use segment is anticipated to lose around 130 BPS in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

By end-use, the oil & gas industry is set to grow at a stellar 7% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 and is set to gain 90 BPS through 2030.’

East Asia holds the leading share, accounting for more than 30% of the dielectric gases production to cater to the requisite demand from end-use industries across the globe.

South Asia & Oceania and East Asian markets are set to grow at a faster pace, together accounting for around 60% demand share globally.

Global dielectric gases market is observed to fluctuate in the 3rd quarter of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and market outlook will remain grim till the last quarter of 2021.

“Reduced power consumption and cessation of transportation facilities owing to COVID-19 pandemic has downsized the demand of dielectric gases. This trend will continue till the first quarter of 2022,&rdquo says a Fact.MR analyst.

Astute Inorganic Strategies to Pave Way for New Growth Milestones

Dielectric gases market stakeholders such as 3M, Solvay S.A. and Linde AG are keenly looking at high demand growth of dielectric gases across myriad regions to channelize their products and attain hegemony in strategic markets. Stakeholders are also collaborating with regional players to boost their market share. Expanding profit pools and strong market positions in the foreseeable future will pave way for a highly competitive market structure.

