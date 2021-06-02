Frozen Bakery Products Market: Insights & Forecast to 2026

Chicago, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing scope of urbanization and busy lifestyle has resulted as shift in consumer preference for baked products, which has witnessed a significant increase over the past decade since these products can be stored and preserved for a longer time as compared to ordinary bakery products, leading to an increase in demand for frozen bakery products. The change in lifestyle of people and the increase in the number of working women are the key factors that have led to rapid growth in the frozen bakery products market. The frozen bakery products market has been evolving for decades. . The increase in the health consciousness trend among consumers, rise in obese and chronically ill population worldwide, and a surge in demand for healthy convenience products The frozen bakery product market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=789

Frozen bakery products are food products, such as bread, pizza crusts, and cakes pastries. These products are preserved through the process of freezing and are kept frozen until used for cooking or direct consumption. Freezing is used to preserve the food products for a longer duration by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. These products have witnessed an increase in shelf life due to the preparation and preservation technique used. The frozen bakery products market comprises frozen raw products (ready-to-prove and bake), part-baked/pre-proved products (ready-to-bake), and fully-baked products (thaw and serve). These products are frozen, thawed, and/or re-baked after mixing all the baking ingredients.

The bread segment dominates the frozen bakery products market among the by type. The extended shelf life of frozen bread encourages the market growth. The dough used for producing bread is segmented into two categories, namely, frozen yeasted dough and part-baked. Certain types of bread are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals for health-conscious customers, such as sprouted whole grain, sourdough, 100% whole wheat, oat bread, flax bread, sprouted rye bread, and health-enriching gluten-free bread.

The Europe market for frozen bakery products has strong potential to remain as the leading market in the coming years. Europe is the largest market for frozen bakery products, with more than 56.5% of the market share in 2020. The hectic schedules of consumers in the region are a major factor that is projected to encourage the purchase of frozen bakery products. The prospering economies in developing markets and the growing disposable income of people in these regions, the demand for convenience bakery products is increasing rapidly. Hence, growth patterns widely vary across regions. The shift towards value-added, natural, and healthy bakery eateries containing vitamins, whole grains, and fibers has increased globally. This functional aspect is seen in the frozen bakery products market worldwide—especially in Europe.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=789