Ethylene Bis Stearamide (EBS) Market: Historical and Future Projections

The Growth of Ethylene Bis Stearamide (EBS) market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Award winning market research company Fact.MR’s report on the global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market forecasts a positive outlook. As per the report, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 500 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 5% across the forecast period. Growth is likely to be catalyzed by extensive uptake across the plastic manufacturing industry.

The market posted substantial gains during the historical period, being valued at just over US$ 350 million in 2019. Manufacturers are discovering potential expansion opportunities across the global construction industry, as rapid urbanization in the wake of a surging global population base necessitates urban infrastructure and housing development. Growth is likely to be especially strong across key emerging markets such as China and India.

Key market players are scrambling to acquire a firm footing within the market. Recently, in April 2021, Kao Chemicals Corporation Europe and ChemPoint forged a distribution agreement to augment their outreach regarding specialty chemical distribution across the U.S. market, and develop an innovative digital approach and service-driven platforms.

Key Take aways from Market Study

Demand to surge impressively across plastic manufacturing industry, registering a steady CAGR through 2031.

By form, powdered ethylene bis stearamide expected to garner significant moment amid its extensive application.

The U.S. to open up substantial growth frontiers amidst a robust resin manufacturing industry.

High uptake expected in the U.K. amidst presence of a strong construction industry.

China to emerge as a promising market in the AsiaPacific region, on back of intensifying commercial and residential grade infrastructure activities.

“Rising sustainability concerns are prompting manufacturers to foray into highly specialized products made from high-grade plastics, including polypropylene and polyethylene, with enhanced recyclability rates, providing a wide ground for EBS adoption,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Kao Corporation, PMC Biogenix, Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd., KLK OLEO, Sinwon Chemical, DEUREX AG, BassTech International, Tarak Chemicals Limited, and Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc. are some prominent ethylene bis stearamide manufacturers, as profiled by Fact.MR’s report.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc., for instance, offers the POLIFLOW 212 250 lbs. N, N’-ethylene bis-stearamide lubricant designed for use in PVC, elastomers, styrene and as a lubricating base in pigment concentrates. Used at 0.5 to 2.0 PHR in vinyl, it also functions as an anti-blocking agent.

Similarly, BassTech International offers ethylene bis stearamide for PVC thermoforming and extrusion, which can be used with a variety of thermoplastics, including polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) in 20, 125, 150, 200, and 325 mesh particle sizes, respectively.

KLK OLEO, another prominent regional manufacturer, offers PALMOWAX fatty acid bis-amides that offer excellent lubricating properties internally and/or externally in most plastics. It markets EBS in bead form 15% < on 10 mesh; SP 90%>pass 16 mesh and SF 85% >pass 200 mesh, and atomized 1% < on 325 mesh, widely used in the plastic industry as lubricants.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of form (beads, powder, and fine powder) andapplication (plastic manufacturing, inks & coatings, adhesives & tapes, rubber manufacturing, asphalt& potting compounds, power metallurgy, and others),across five major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA).

