Global Sericin Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6% Through 2031

Europe currently accounts for a majority of the consumption of sericin, followed by Asia Pacific. This is due to the fact that, a large number of personal care & cosmetic product and pharmaceutical manufacturers are located in these regions, and sericin plays a vital role in these end-use industries.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3248

Moreover, relatively higher number of researches are on to identify newer uses of sericin in the field of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. This is due to the fact that, sericin has superior biocompatibility, and as such, is used in numerous pharmaceutical formulations. In addition to this, sericin usage in cosmetic products leads to an increase in hydration, thereby provide anti-aging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought-after by millennials, and is causing a rise in demand of cosmetic products worldwide.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the sericin market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 289.3 Mn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3248

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The sericin market is anticipated to add 1.8X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Personal care & cosmetic applications capture a major share, equivalent to two-third of the global sericin market, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 149.3 Mn over 2021-2031.

The skincare segment is anticipated to gain around 179 BPS over the next ten years.

Solid sericin is anticipated to gain around 3.2 BPS over the forecast period, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 155 Mn by 2031.

Europe is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 72 BPS in its market share by 2031.

However, Asia Pacific is poised to be the growth hotspot over the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 61 Mn by 2031.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3248/S

The market in China and India is set to expand at high CAGRs of 7% and 7.5%, respectively.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, market growth (-0.1%) was hit in 2020; however, sales are increasing and the growth rate for 2021 is pegged at around 5%.

“Plethora of researches to improve extracted sericin quality and identify newer use cases are expected to aid market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Vital players have been spending on research & development, and a plethora of researches are going on to identify newer use cases of sericin in the field of pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and textiles. This is expected to be a factor driving demand for sericin over the coming years.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3248

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Polyaspartic Coatings Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/polyaspartic-coatings-market

Seamless Steel Pipes Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/seamless-steel-pipes-market

Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Market, Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/5315/anisotropic-conductive-film-acf-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com