Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2018–2028

Benign positional vertigo (BPPV) is a sensation of spinning, a form of dizziness. This sensation happens for a few minutes and stops automatically. Benign positional vertigo is related to the labyrinth system which is present inside the inner ear and is responsible for maintaining balance in the body. Sometimes, the free-floating particles in the inner ear exert a force to cause benign positional vertigo symptoms. Other causes for benign positional vertigo symptoms include viral infection, nerve inflammation, complications after the ear surgery, side effects of medication and rapid head movement. Nausea, sweating, abnormal eye movements and vomiting are the common symptoms caused by benign positional vertigo.

Other symptoms include visual disturbance, hearing loss, and difficulty in speaking and walking. Benign positional vertigo is treated by simple exercises such as Epley maneuver or Brandt–Daroff. Benign positional vertigo treatment is done by the Dix–Hallpike test to determine the posterior semicircular canal involvement and Roll test to check the horizontal semicircular canal involvement. Benign positional vertigo treatment is also done by medications and surgeries. Medication involved in benign positional vertigo treatment by drug class are anti-histamine, anti-cholinergic, and anti-depressant or sedative-hypnotics.

After reading the Benign Positional Vertigo market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Benign Positional Vertigo market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Benign Positional Vertigo market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Benign Positional Vertigo market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Benign Positional Vertigo market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Benign Positional Vertigo market player.

Benign positional vertigo treatment market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the benign positional vertigo treatment market has been segmented on the basis of the drug class, distribution channel, age group, and geography.

Based on drug class type, the benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented as:

Anti-histamine

Anti-cholinergic

Anti-depressant

Based on the distribution channel, the benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Based on age group, the benign positional vertigo treatment market is segmented as:

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (India, Australia & New Zealand, Greater China, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

CIS & Russia

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The Benign Positional Vertigo market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Benign Positional Vertigo market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Benign Positional Vertigo market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Benign Positional Vertigo market?

What opportunities are available for the Benign Positional Vertigo market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Benign Positional Vertigo market?

