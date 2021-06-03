MPS Interactive ranks among 2021’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies

Training Industry, a major influencer in the corporate eLearning community has named MPS Interactive among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies in 2021. This is MPSi’s 12th time on the list, affirming the organization as a leading provider of eLearning solutions across the globe.

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — MPS Interactive has ranked among Training Industry’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for 2021. The list, published annually by Training Industry, is based on a thorough evaluation of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of training outsourcing providers. The annual Top 20 list showcases a select pool of corporate training and eLearning solution providers for Learning and Development professionals to partner with.

With the recent shift to remote workplaces and online teams, corporate eLearning is witnessing a dramatic shift in training delivery trends. Organizations are adopting a corporate learning strategy that is more agile, and that replaces in-person training with digital learning modules. The list of Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies helps organizations identify partners who can provide a 360-degree learning solutions approach during this transition. According to Training Industry, the evaluation of this year’s vendors is based on:

Their ability to deliver multiple types of training services

The organization’s industry visibility, and the innovation and impact of its service offerings

The strength of the organization’s clients and its geographic reach

The company size and growth potential.

The recognition as a Top 20 Training Outsourcing follows immediately on the heels of MPS Interactive being named one of 2021’s Top 20 Experiential Learning Technology Companies. “We are extremely proud to be on the list. This serves as an affirmation of our unique capabilities in the realm of learning. MPS Interactive is well-positioned to meet the demands of today’s digital learning ecosystems. Our solutions encompass all the aspects of a well-framed learning strategy and extend to learning consultations, design, content development, and technological support,” says MPS Interactive’s Rajesh Jumani, Senior Vice President – India, APAC & EMEA.

About MPS Interactive

MPS Interactive enables its clients to address their learning needs through technology-enabled, futuristic, and highly scalable learning solutions. With over 30 years of experience and a strong presence across the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and India, the organization’s offerings feature diversified and innovative learning and technology solutions such as gamification, simulations, custom eLearning, augmented and virtual reality, micro-learning, and more: https://www.mpsinteractive.com/