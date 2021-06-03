Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global Women in International Education (Glow-Ed.com) is pleased to announce their 2021 recipients of the Glow Ed Influential Women in International Education Awards which will be awarded on June 9, 2021, as part of its Glow Ed Webinar series at 12:30 pm PDT, 3:30 pm, EDT and 5:00 pm NDT.

The Influential Women in International Education Award recognizes leaders who have shown significant and innovative leadership in creating international education opportunities in their organizations, made an exceptional contribution beyond their own organization to the internationalization of Canadian education, and advance the profession nationally and internationally.

Prior to the award presentation, President Timmons and President Buller (Canada) will discuss their career successes and challenges as presidents and as women leading internationalization initiatives at home and internationally. Those wishing to attend the celebration of these remarkable leaders can register at Glow-Ed.com. There is no charge to attend this event

Ann Buller, President Emeritus of Centennial College, is widely recognized for her groundbreaking work in global citizenship education, building a truly internationalized college. A

visionary leader Ann offered Centennial students an education embedded with the values of diversity, equity, and social justice. In addition to chairing the board of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) and Colleges and Institutes Canada, she has been recognized with the 2016 World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics Leadership Award, the Top 100 Most Powerful Women Award (2016, 2010), the 2015 Canadian Bureau for International Education’s President’s

Award for Distinguished Leadership in International Education, and The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal

Dr. Vianne Timmons was Vice President of Academic Development at UPEI, President of University of Regina, and now since April 2020, is the first female president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University in Newfoundland. At each institution she has built international programs and embedded internationalization into their mission and goals. Vianne has held leadership positions in a myriad of organizations including The International Student Exchange Program; chair of Universities Canada’s Standing Advisory Committee on International Relations and chair of the board of the Canadian Bureau of International Education. She has received numerous awards, including Officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, and the 2019 YWCA Women of Distinction Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women on four occasions.

M Square Media (MSM) is the official webinar sponsor of Glow Ed.

About Global Women in International Education

Global Women in Education has been created to assist women succeed both professionally and personally in the expanding international education industry. GLOW ED aims to help women successfully navigate a career path that is uniquely suited to their ambition and life choices through networking and professional development events focusing on issues from productivity and leadership development to maintaining a functioning home environment when travelling. (www.Glow-Ed.com) Inquiries: GlowEd@shaw.ca