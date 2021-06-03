THE INSTITUTE OF CANNABIS RESEARCH TO HOST VIRTUAL CONFERENCE TO EXPLORE NEW CANNABIS FRONTIERS IN SCIENCE, MEDICINE, AND SOCIETY

PUEBLO, CO, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Institute for Cannabis Research at Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo today announced it will host a virtual conference to explore new cannabis research frontiers. The 2021 Virtual Cannabis Research Conference will be held August 3-5th, in collaboration with the Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center.

“This conference will present research findings that have the possibility to translate discoveries into innovative applications that improve lives in science, medicine and society,” says Dr. Chad Kinney, Director of CSU Pueblo’s Institute for Cannabis Research. “We will bring together many of the brightest innovators including medical experts, university researchers, private industry, public policy, and more.”

The 2021 Virtual Cannabis Research Conference will feature two world-renowned cannabis researchers. Dr. Daniele Piomelli will present the Mechoulam Lecture on “The Role of Endocannabinoid and Paracannabinoid Signals in Pain Regulation.” Dr. Marilyn Huestis will present the opening plenary address on “Short-and Long-Term Consequences of Cannabis Use.”

Attendees will be able to participate in more than 100 live & on-demand presentations under the following sessions:

Cannabis, the Brain, and Neurological Diseases

Sensory Functional Changes with Acute Marijuana Use: Visual, Olfactory and Auditory

Beyond the High, Cannabinoids as Drug Candidates for Neurological Diseases

Global Trends in Cannabis Science and Hemp Industry

Chemistry and Biochemistry of Cannabinoid Synthesis and Biosynthesis

The Sustainability of Cannabis and Hemp: Economics and Life Cycle Assessment

Cannabis Knowledge, Attitudes, Patterns of Use: Observational Outcome Studies

Marijuana and CBD Consumption During Pregnancy

Marijuana, Opioids, and the Pandemic

Cannabis Research, Academic Medical Centers, and University Research

Entrepreneurship and Management in the Cannabis Industry

Industrial Hemp and its Byproducts as Livestock Feed

How the Cannabis Industry Gets Involved with Cannabis Research – Filling the Research Gaps

Key Pest and Disease Threats in Industrial Hemp

Cannabis Genomics and Genetics

Advancements in Quality Control for Cannabis

Achieving Social and Economic Equity in the United States Cannabis Landscape

Cannabis in the Developing World

Cannabis for Pain Management and Addiction in Diverse Populations

The conference will also feature live panel discussions focusing on:

Succeeding in Entrepreneurship and Management in the Cannabis Industry

Reimagining the Black Community Through Cannabis and Hemp

The Sustainability of Cannabis and Hemp: Economics and Life Cycle Assessment

Expanding Landscape of Cannabis Research at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus: Updates and Discussion of Barriers to Conducting Cannabis Research

Community College Paving the Way for Cannabis Research in Chicago

Seed to Success: Community Colleges Role in Cannabis Workforce Development and Industry Partnerships

The Impact of Lack of Standards of Cannabis Labelling and Dosing on Research and Consumption

What Keeps Us up at Night: CDOT, CDPHE and Community Partners Discuss What We Know and Don’t Know About Cannabis and Public Health in Colorado.

Additives in Cannabis Products

Law and Regulation and Its Role in Cannabis Research

University Lawyers Weigh in on Campus Cannabis Research

The Varieties of Cannabis Regulatory Experiences: The Intersection of Standards, Regulations, and Research

What Will it Take to Gain Federal Legal Approval to Feed Hemp and Its By-products to Animals?

In addition, attendees will be able to attend a virtual poster hall and an interactive, virtual exhibit hall.

Registration is now open. To register and view the program content, visit cannabisresearchconference.net. To join the conversation on social media, follow #cannabisresearchconference.

About the Institute of Cannabis Research:

The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) was established in 2016 at Colorado State University-Pueblo, becoming the first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution of higher education. The ICR supports and facilitates unbiased and innovative cannabis research in wide-ranging areas in the sciences, medical (including essential and clinical research), economic impacts, the social sciences, and the other regions. In addition to its research efforts, the ICR also supports the dissemination of cannabis research results through various mechanisms, including this annual conference, the publication of the Journal of Cannabis Research, and a monthly webinar series. For more information about ICR, visit csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research.

About the Global Hemp Innovation Center:

OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center is home to the world’s leading experts in hemp research. The largest of its kind in the nation promises to advance the research of hemp and its market potential across multiple diverse industries and research fields to serve the growing international demand for innovative approaches to food, health, and fiber. For more information about the OSU Global Hemp Innovation Center, visit agsci.oregonstate.edu/hemp.