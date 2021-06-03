THE INSTITUTE OF CANNABIS RESEARCH TO HOST VIRTUAL CONFERENCE TO EXPLORE NEW CANNABIS FRONTIERS IN SCIENCE, MEDICINE, AND SOCIETY

The 2021 Virtual Cannabis Research Conference will be held August 3-5th.

Posted on 2021-06-03 by in Education, Environment, Healthcare, Media // 0 Comments

PUEBLO, CO, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Institute for Cannabis Research at Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo today announced it will host a virtual conference to explore new cannabis research frontiers. The 2021 Virtual Cannabis Research Conference will be held August 3-5th, in collaboration with the Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center.

“This conference will present research findings that have the possibility to translate discoveries into innovative applications that improve lives in science, medicine and society,” says Dr. Chad Kinney, Director of CSU Pueblo’s Institute for Cannabis Research. “We will bring together many of the brightest innovators including medical experts, university researchers, private industry, public policy, and more.”

The 2021 Virtual Cannabis Research Conference will feature two world-renowned cannabis researchers. Dr. Daniele Piomelli will present the Mechoulam Lecture on “The Role of Endocannabinoid and Paracannabinoid Signals in Pain Regulation.” Dr. Marilyn Huestis will present the opening plenary address on “Short-and Long-Term Consequences of Cannabis Use.”

Attendees will be able to participate in more than 100 live & on-demand presentations under the following sessions:

  • Cannabis, the Brain, and Neurological Diseases
  • Sensory Functional Changes with Acute Marijuana Use: Visual, Olfactory and Auditory
  • Beyond the High, Cannabinoids as Drug Candidates for Neurological Diseases
  • Global Trends in Cannabis Science and Hemp Industry
  • Chemistry and Biochemistry of Cannabinoid Synthesis and Biosynthesis
  • The Sustainability of Cannabis and Hemp: Economics and Life Cycle Assessment
  • Cannabis Knowledge, Attitudes, Patterns of Use: Observational Outcome Studies
  • Marijuana and CBD Consumption During Pregnancy
  • Marijuana, Opioids, and the Pandemic
  • Cannabis Research, Academic Medical Centers, and University Research
  • Entrepreneurship and Management in the Cannabis Industry
  • Industrial Hemp and its Byproducts as Livestock Feed
  • How the Cannabis Industry Gets Involved with Cannabis Research – Filling the Research Gaps
  • Key Pest and Disease Threats in Industrial Hemp
  • Cannabis Genomics and Genetics
  • Advancements in Quality Control for Cannabis
  • Achieving Social and Economic Equity in the United States Cannabis Landscape
  • Cannabis in the Developing World
  • Cannabis for Pain Management and Addiction in Diverse Populations

The conference will also feature live panel discussions focusing on:

  • Succeeding in Entrepreneurship and Management in the Cannabis Industry
  • Reimagining the Black Community Through Cannabis and Hemp
  • The Sustainability of Cannabis and Hemp: Economics and Life Cycle Assessment
  • Expanding Landscape of Cannabis Research at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus: Updates and Discussion of Barriers to Conducting Cannabis Research
  • Community College Paving the Way for Cannabis Research in Chicago
  • Seed to Success: Community Colleges Role in Cannabis Workforce Development and Industry Partnerships
  • The Impact of Lack of Standards of Cannabis Labelling and Dosing on Research and Consumption
  • What Keeps Us up at Night: CDOT, CDPHE and Community Partners Discuss What We Know and Don’t Know About Cannabis and Public Health in Colorado.
  • Additives in Cannabis Products
  • Law and Regulation and Its Role in Cannabis Research
  • University Lawyers Weigh in on Campus Cannabis Research
  • The Varieties of Cannabis Regulatory Experiences: The Intersection of Standards, Regulations, and Research
  • What Will it Take to Gain Federal Legal Approval to Feed Hemp and Its By-products to Animals?

In addition, attendees will be able to attend a virtual poster hall and an interactive, virtual exhibit hall.

Registration is now open. To register and view the program content, visit cannabisresearchconference.net. To join the conversation on social media, follow #cannabisresearchconference.

About the Institute of Cannabis Research:

The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) was established in 2016 at Colorado State University-Pueblo, becoming the first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution of higher education. The ICR supports and facilitates unbiased and innovative cannabis research in wide-ranging areas in the sciences, medical (including essential and clinical research), economic impacts, the social sciences, and the other regions. In addition to its research efforts, the ICR also supports the dissemination of cannabis research results through various mechanisms, including this annual conference, the publication of the Journal of Cannabis Research, and a monthly webinar series. For more information about ICR, visit csupueblo.edu/institute-of-cannabis-research.

About the Global Hemp Innovation Center:

OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center is home to the world’s leading experts in hemp research. The largest of its kind in the nation promises to advance the research of hemp and its market potential across multiple diverse industries and research fields to serve the growing international demand for innovative approaches to food, health, and fiber. For more information about the OSU Global Hemp Innovation Center, visit agsci.oregonstate.edu/hemp.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution