Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO SalesChoice, joins HR.com’s HR Metrics & Analytics Advisory Board

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — SalesChoice is pleased to announce that Dr. Cindy Gordon has recently joined HR.com’s HR Metrics & Analytics Advisory Board for 2021

HR.com is the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals. Working closely with their HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within the workforce analytics space to positively and effectively guide primary research.

“I am thrilled to join the HR.com prestigious board of advisors to advance the field of HR Metrics and Analytics, in particular bring an Artificial Intelligence point of view to the need to attract, develop and retain qualified and skilled talent in AI where the arts and sciences are blended to increase more diversity and inclusivity, with a sensitive eye to AI Design and avoiding data bias. Human Resource Leaders must be more active in leading and shaping ethical AI conversations and helping to ensure talent is diversified to ensure that we design, build and operate AI systems that create a better and more sustainable world,” says Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO Founder, SalesChoice.

The upcoming research study will provide a detailed snapshot of where organizations are with analytics processes today, what works best in different contexts, the applications of the latest metrics, and how HR analytics is likely to evolve over the next few years.

Apart from being published in a major HR Research Institute report, the results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The State of HR Metrics & Analytics 2021, taking place September 8, 2021.

Other members of the newly appointed ‘HR Metrics & Analytics Advisory Board’ for 2021 consist of the following industry thought leaders:

Donald Anderson, Vice President, Global Organizational Design and People & Talent Analytics, Oracle Corporation

Ian Cook, Vice President, People Analytics, Visier

Andrew Gadomski, Managing Director, Aspen Analytics

Nigel Guenole, PhD, Director, Behavioural and Data Science, Podium

Mohan Gunti, VP Technology, Phenom People

Brian D. Lowenthal, Managing Partner, Lion Valley HR Solutions

Mark McCauley, Chief Technology & Security Strategist, SAP SuccessFactors

Tom McKeown, CEO and Co-Founder, TrenData

Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SplashBI

Jeff Mike, Vice President, Head of Research and Insights, Deloitte

RJ Milnor, Head of People Analytics, Uber

John Pensom, CEO & Co-Founder, PeopleInsight Workforce Analytics

James Troiano, Founder and CEO, PredictiveHR

Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer, Visier

About Dr. Cindy Gordon

Dr. Cindy Gordon is a Governor General awardee and the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, an AI SaaS company for B2B sales. Winner of numerous awards for AI Disruption, she is a former Venture capitalist, Accenture Partner, Xerox GM and Citibank VP. Dr. Gordon is also the AI Board Advisor for the Forbes School of Business and Technology, Advisor, AI Forum, Chair of the AI Directory, CATA Board Advisor for Innovation and STEM, and an Adjunct Faculty Professor at George Brown College, teaching AI and Data Science Ethics. Her articles on Forbes can be found at https://www.forbes.com/sites/cindygordon/

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a SaaS AI Insight Engine Platform and Data Sciences as a Services Company that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties solving unpredictable challenges in Sales Forecasting, Opportunity Prioritization, Data Completeness, and Relationship Intelligence. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%.

