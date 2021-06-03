Pharma PCD franchise in Jharkhand

PCD Pharma Franchise in Jharkhand || Penlon India Pvt. Ltd.

Chandigarh, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — PCD pharma companies are those which provide the quality products, distribution rights and the monopoly rights to its franchise partners of the particular area. PCD {Propaganda cum Distribution}, it is being stimulated by a number of people around the world. Penlon India Pvt. Ltd. Is one of the top ranked PCD pharma company in Jharkhand, providing the top rated facilities in the field of pharma and medicine. Penlon India Pvt. Ltd. is a legally certified and the trusted name which is being chosen by many individuals now days. And now available in all over India and is looking for PCD investors, Franchisers and distributors.

PCD franchise company – Franchise options and distributorship

If you are also looking for a best PCD pharma company then your search ends up here Penlon India is the most reliable option for you. If you are a distributor or want to become a distributor then Penlon India is here with you at every step to start your own franchises. Penlon India solves your all problems regarding PCD pharma franchises and distributorship. If you want to expand your business in different areas of Jharkhand or in different places of the country you can easily contact us. Best quality products, durable packaging, affordable cost, easily available products and medicines are available with are top rated and as per your concern. We are glad to tell you that Penlon India meets all WHO and GMP terms and principles and is works according to their instructions in the manufacturing of their medicines and other health related products.

High volume commercial manufacturing

As Jharkhand occupies a vast area so more health facilities are needed there. Also Jharkhand is one of the most resourceful city so Penlon India established its PCD franchises there. We provide early development to high – volume commercial manufacturing and packaging facilities with assured quality.

Products available || High rate of production

Penlon India is offering a wide range of affordable and certified products like capsules, tablets, syrups, ointments, protein powders, injection oral suspensions etc. Ayurveda medicines are also available too at affordable price and high quality. High stock of each and every item is available and could be easily delivered in any part of the country during any emergency situation. And also our system is according to modern technology which is capable of making a large stock in just a less time. All the machines are certified and maintained by the highly qualified engineers, our medicines and supplements are well prepared and reach to you after passing through various quality tests and standards, approved by WHO, GMP and other India standards.

Why to choose us? || Our strengths

Penlon India has its own manufacturing units, Research and development center. Our company is highly moral and principled. Workspace is highly hygienic and sterilized. Neat and clean environment in the whole company. Penlon India believes in prompt work system and state of the art equipment principles. Spacy and well maintained warehouses and storage units. Include 10,000 employees and are serving 80,000 people all over the country.

CONTACT US:

Penlon India Pharmaceuticals

SCO 40, 1st Floor, Sector 41-D, Chandigarh 160036

Phone No. – +91 9417936662

info@penlonindia.com