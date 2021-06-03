Vogel Digital Marketing takes Pride in creating an introductory video for Our Client “Clearway” Has Finished Their Third major wind powering project in Langford Wind Farms, Texas.

Houston, TX, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Vogel Digital Marketing, a leading digital marketing company, is honored to associate with Clearway Energy Group “Clearway”. Vogel Digital Marketing is the best digital marketing company providing services in Texas and is well known for its SEO, SEM, SMO, web design, Video Creation, and online branding services.

Clearway Energy Group (“Clearway”) has recently finished their third major project Langford Wind Farm in Christoval, Texas, there they got Ample of land and Wind and With Modern GE Repower Turbines they are now capable of producing 160 MW of electricity which is sufficient enough to power nearly 75,000 households each year, They are steadily growing, creating a lot of jobs opportunities resulting in improvement of Texas Economy while creating a greener, cleaner and safer planet for coming generations. The Clearway is pleased with the quality of the Introductory Video which we created for them explaining in detail their Langford Wind Farm. They had worked closely with digital marketing agency Houston, Vogel Digital Marketing, to make sure that all-important highlights are well captured.

Vogel Digital Marketing provided Clearway with a video that explains Langford Wind Farms in detail, most of the videography is done using Drones and we tried to capture each and every detail in the best possible resolution, it also explains the long term benefit of renewable energy resources and their effect on future economy and generation of Texas.

