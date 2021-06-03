Vogel Digital Marketing is Proud to be part of video production for a dredging project our Client Port Freeport

Houston, TX, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Vogel Digital Marketing, a leading digital marketing company is privileged to associate with Port Freeport, a major deep-water seaport in Texas. Vogel Digital Marketing is the best digital marketing company providing services in Texas and is well known for its SEO, SEM, SMO, web design, video creation, and online branding services.

Port Freeport is a major seaport in Texas and recently had come up with a major dredging project of its channel from current 46 feet to depths ranging from 51 to 56 feet. It will go to be a major achievement for Freeport as the surrounding area’ is witnessing industrial expansion with an abundance of natural resources, such as the production of shale oil and gas, Post completion of this dredging project the deeper, wider channel will allow for safer navigation for modern ships and vessels and will contribute to a sound economic growth of the region. Port Freeport is pleased with the quality of the Introductory Video created by us, explaining in detail their Dredging project. They have worked closely with digital marketing agency Houston, Vogel Digital Marketing, to make sure that all-important highlights are well-captured!

Vogel Digital Marketing provided Port Freeport with a video that explains the entire dredging project in detail, most of the videography is done using drones wherein we tried to capture each and every detail in the best possible resolution; it also explains the long-term benefits of this project and its effect on future economy and generation of Texas.

