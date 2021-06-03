Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

[144 Pages Report] The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Market Dynamics

High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities With Increasing Maternal Age

Growing Preference for Noninvasive Techniques Over Invasive Methods

Improving Reimbursement Scenario for NIPT

Programs Focusing on Increasing the Awareness of NIPT

The trisomy applications segment accounted for the largest share of the global NIPT market in 2018.

Based on application, the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications (gender identification and the detection of monogenic disorders, Klinefelter syndrome, and Rhesus (Rh) blood type). In 2018, trisomy was the largest application segment of the NIPT market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing maternal age and the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145607690

By method, the NIPT products market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. The cfDNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and increasing company initiatives to develop new products.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographically, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness programs & conferences, and rising focus of prominent players on expanding their presence in Asia are driving market growth in this region

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145607690

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The NIPT market is diversified and highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market space. The prominent players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), and Yourgene Health (UK)