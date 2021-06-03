What Are The Factors Restraining the Growth of the Rowing Oars Market- Long-Term Outlook On The Market 2018 to 2028

The rise in the number of people joining rowing clubs is expected to increase the demand for rowing oars globally. The rowing oars market contains sweep oars and scull oars. Consumers purchase rowing oars depending on the type of the races.

Global Rowing Oars Market Segmentation

Market is segmented on the basis of material type, length, blade (size & shape), shaft (construction and stiffness) and region.

On the basis of material type, rowing oars market can be segmented as:

Carbon

Wooden

Fiberglass

Aluminum

Plastic

On the basis of length, rowing oars market can be segmented as:

Sweep length varies from 360 cm to 380 cm

Scull length varies from 275 to 295 cm

On the basis of blades, rowing oars market can be segmented as:

Shapes Cleaver Macon Square Randall foil



Sizes Medium sweep Large sweep Medium scull Large scull



On the basis of shaft, rowing oars market can be segmented as:

Construction

Stiffness

On the basis of region, rowing oars market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific except Japan

Middle East & Africa

Regional Overview

North America and China are the largest manufacturers of rowing oars in the global market. USA, Australia and Europe have the maximum number of participants. Rowing oars manufacturers are mainly focusing on Asian countries and the Middle East for marketing their products and increasing the sales. Rowing oars market is currently experiencing the highest growth rate in the North American market and the region is simultaneously attaining a significant share in the market. It has been noticed that Europe and Asia Pacific are also displaying a considerable growth in the market.

Key Market Players

These companies are continuously introducing innovations in rowing oars market. Some of the manufacturers of rowing oars Dreissigacker Concept 2, Croker Oars, Durham Boat Company, Win-tech racing, Dreher Carbon oars, Canepa and Campi

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, function, and animal type.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

