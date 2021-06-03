Steroids And Pharmacotherapies Hold The Largest Market Share In The Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market 2018 to 2028

Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market can be segmented on the basis of indication, treatment, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on indication, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Hepatitis

Liver Fibrosis

Liver Cirrhosis

Based on treatment, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Pentoxifylline

Glucocorticosteroids

Prednisone Triamcinolone Prednisolone



Betaine

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for alcoholic liver diseases treatment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Alcoholic liver diseases can cause severe complications. Steroids and pharmacotherapies hold the largest market share in the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market. Nutritional supplements such as betaine have shown to reduce disease severity.

Alcohol consumption has become quite common, and the increasing prevalence of alcoholic liver diseases is expected to lead to the robust growth of the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market. Early detection reduces the progression of further liver damage. However, a majority of drugs are introduced in the generic form in Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment market, and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players.

Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North American alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is expected to be the dominant market in the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of the alcoholic liver diseases, and an increase in the consumption of alcohol.

The European alcoholic liver diseases treatment market is expected to have the second-largest share in the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market throughout the forecast period, due to modern lifestyles. The alcoholic liver diseases treatment market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant rate, due to lifestyle changes and the lack of awareness among individuals. The Middle East and African region shows moderate growth in the alcoholic liver diseases treatment market, due to poor diagnosis facilities and lack of awareness among patients.

Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, and many others.

