Microservices in Healthcare Market worth $343.3 million – Cloud-Based Model to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-premise), End User (Health care Provider, Payer, Life Science) – Global Forecast”, is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

The benefits of microservice architecture, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed, are the primary factors driving the market growth. However, concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Research Methodology Adopted;

The study estimates the microservices in healthcare market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand and supply sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the supply side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various players in the healthcare market.

For the market estimation process, both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the market size of the microservices in healthcare market as well as to estimate the market size of various other dependent submarkets. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119908608

The platform segment is expected to dominate the microservices in healthcare market in 2018.

Based on component, segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

The cloud-based model segment is projected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market and is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years. They do not require any significant setup charges, owing to which a growing number of healthcare organizations, payers, providers, and laboratories are opting for cloud-based solutions. Maintenance and support service charges are also included in subscription fees, which makes these delivery modes more affordable for customers. In addition, storage flexibility and ease of use are some of the other advantages associated with cloud-based healthcare microservices solutions. These factors are driving the growth of the market for this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119908608

Geographical View in-detailed:

The microservices in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

While the healthcare market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture.

Global Key Leaders:

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Syntel (US).