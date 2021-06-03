Accel OB Partners in Care Empowers Expectant Parents Through Education

MONROVIA, MD, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Labor and delivery nurse Juliana Parker, owner of Accel OB Partners in Care, LLC, continues to find new ways to share her childbirth expertise.

Parker, a registered nurse with 17 years of experience, launched Accel OB Partners in Care to provide online childbirth education classes. She is now partnering with others to empower expectant and new parents with tips on how to prepare.

The Moon Baby Show, a three-day virtual baby expo, invited Parker to be a guest speaker at its March 21 event. She also partnered with Baby Proofing Montgomery owner Bill Brooner, the Washington D.C. region’s only advanced certified childproofing expert.

“I take pride in using my knowledge to help parents have the most positive childbirth experience,” Parker said. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to share my efforts with other experts just as dedicated as I am.”

Parker became a labor and delivery nurse in 2004, three years after having her first baby and experiencing an all-day childbirth class. She began teaching childbirth education classes to expand her income and decided to broaden her efforts after receiving positive responses from expecting parents who took her class.

Accel OB Partners’ online courses range from its childbirth master class to classes for new parents like breastfeeding success and elementary newborn care. Childproofing and CPR, Accel’s collaboration with Baby Proofing Montgomery, teaches parents how to set up a safe environment, avoid unintentional accidents and manage emergencies.

Parker talked about how important it is to communicate thoroughly with healthcare providers when she spoke at the Moon Baby Show, which features baby experts from throughout the world dedicated to making a difference in parents’ lives.

Her expertise includes certification in in-patient obstetrics, electronic fetal monitoring and neonatal resuscitation. She has participated in more than 4,000 labor and deliveries and has helped more than 10,000 expectant parents to prepare.

She believes that this experience gives her the inside advantage over other childbirth instructors.

“I have held hands, coached and supported thousands of women,” she said. “The bigger advantage I have is that I have seen many unexpected scenarios as well and understand the interventions used in such cases.”

To learn more about Accel OB Partners in Care, expectant and new parents may visit its website My Pregancy Pro at https://accelobpartner.com. The website includes information on online courses offered and a contact form to request additional information.