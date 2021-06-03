Rapid Microbiology Testing Market worth $5.09 billion – Clinical Disease Diagnostics Segment to Hold Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Method (Growth, Viability), Product (Automated Microbial Identification & AST System, PCR, Reagent), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Environmental), End User (Labs, Hospitals, Industry) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The Growth in the rapid microbiology testing market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; ongoing technological advancements; increasing food safety concerns; increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments; and increasing awareness about rapid microbiology testing.

Growth Driver- Technological advancements;

Over the years, there has been a gradual shift from conventional microbiology testing toward rapid testing methods. This shift has been driven by the introduction of newer and faster technologies to avert the need for the biological amplification of bacteria for detection. Rapid advancements in the field of microbial testing help to overcome limitations such as long procedural times and long exposure to pathogenic strains with conventional testing methods. Continuous technological advancements in microbiology testing, in terms of efficacy, efficiency, accuracy, faster results, and improved functionality, are generating increased interest among clinical laboratories, hospitals, academic institutes, research laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

These tests provide a cost-effective alternative for microbial identification by reducing the per procedure consumable cost. Clinical diagnostics, food and beverage testing, and environmental applications use rapid technologies in microbial identification to identify microbes from different samples. With recent advances in genomics and proteomics, microbial identification and quantification methodologies have evolved rapidly. Several emerging molecular diagnostic techniques are increasingly being used for early detection as they eliminate the complex needs of detecting the whole organism by amplifying cellular components, like nucleic acid, or using signal amplification to enhance detection capability.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31548521

The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the products market;

On the basis of product, segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into automated ID/AST systems, mass spectrometers, PCR systems, bioluminescence- and fluorescence-based detection systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments. The automated microbial ID/AST systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. This is primarily due to the ability of these systems to produce rapid, accurate, reliable, and cost-effective results.

Growth-based rapid microbiology testing is expected to account for the largest share of the market;

Based on method, classified into segments growth-based, viability-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. The growth-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ease of processing (this method uses conventional liquid or agar media), the limited requirement of skilled professionals, and supportive government regulations.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31548521

Geographical View in-detailed:

The rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global microbiology testing market during the forecast period (2018–2023). The large share of this market can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in the field of rapid microbial testing, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns. In addition, the region has supportive government initiatives that help create awareness and promote the adoption of advanced microbial testing devices among key end users, thereby propelling the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in the rapid microbiology testing market include bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), among others.