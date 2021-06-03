What are the new trends in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market of China?

Pune , India , 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension (major causes of kidney failure), preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants due to lack of donors, and initiatives taken by leading players to introduce advanced products & services.

The report China Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Ask for PDF Brochure: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150472097

The hemodialysis services segment is expected to account for the second-largest share of the China hemodialysis market, by type, in 2019

The China hemodialysis market is broadly categorized into two segments, namely, hemodialysis products and hemodialysis services market. The hemodialysis (HD) products market include machines (center-use & home-use machines) & consumables (dialyzers, access products, bloodlines, dialysates, and other consumables). The hemodialysis services (including in-center & home- hemodialysis services) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the China dialysis market. An increasing number of dialysis centers coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD is the major factor driving the growth of the hemodialysis services market in China.

Automated peritoneal dialysis is to register the highest CAGR in the China peritoneal dialysis modality market during the forecast period

The peritoneal dialysis market, by modality, includes continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The APD segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its several advantages over CAPD—daytime freedom for patients, fewer connections and disconnections (and hence a lower probability of peritonitis), and improved quality of life. Being automated, APD is preferred for dialysis treatment in the elderly and children.

Request for Sample Pages: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150472097

The major players operating in the China hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (China). Other players in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd (Japan), Bain Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Huaren Pharmaceutical (China), and Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co. Ltd (China)