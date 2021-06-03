Automotive Infotainment Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Automotive Infotainment Market was appreciated by US$ 15.20 billion in 2016 and it is likely to reach US$ 37.62 billion during the forecast period. The increasing demand for systems that can provide entertainment, accessibility comprising live audio streaming, on-demand music, combination of smart phone, along with a number of additional entertaining facilities and comfort within the car, is estimated to motivate the development of the automotive infotainment market. The manufacturers of the automobiles are also gradually integrating such type of systems in their automobiles having understood that such type of features can gladly motivate the purchasing decision of the customer.

The increasing stages of per head earnings in developing nations, mainly in Asia Pacific, are letting customers expend on luxury and top-class cars furnished by these systems. Progress in technology has furthermore steered the introduction to instinctive touchscreen, cutting-edge graphical user interfaces, vocal sound recognition, and additional amenities in these systems. Entirely such developments have potential for the development during the period of forecast.

Additional features motivating the acceptance of these systems consist of smartphone connectivity, both over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, which permits customers to access messages and additional information and makes it easier to work on the move. Furthermore, consumers can furthermore modify these systems consistent with their necessities and selections. This is also funding the acceptance of these systems. Over and above this, the capability of these systems to access cloud centered services and deliver unified connectivity and distant access to playlists and streaming of video is also motivating the demand for these systems.

A competition amongst OE fitted and aftermarket products is a specific high spot because the suppliers of OE fitted products emphasis on the quality whereas suppliers of aftermarket products mainly concentrated on the price. Per se, the demand for OE products is projected to be great in industrialized nations, whereas the aftermarket products would be mainly in demand in developing nations of Asia Pacific, where the choice of infotainment systems is constructed on the price.

At present, the automotive infotainment systems market is extremely disjointed in nature. A number of medium and small sized companies are trying to build up their position, by way of launching reasonably priced aftermarket systems. Accordingly, it has started observing strong competition amongst suppliers of OE fixed systems and suppliers of aftermarket systems.

Some of the important companies for automotive infotainment industry are Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Garmin, and Continental AG.

By Region the global automotive infotainment market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America generated maximum revenue of US$ 5,723.1 million in 2018. North America is home to the important business participants and therefore the area is in leading position in the development and application of innovative automotive infotainment systems. The increasing inclination toward vocal sound recognition methods and driver distraction mitigation systems is estimated to motivate the development. The increasing end-users’ liking for HD in-dash display monitors is the additional obvious tendency that has been holding up in the local market.

