Concentrated Solar Power Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

The scope of the global Concentrated Solar Power Market was appreciated at US$ 3.03 billion during 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 8.92 billion by the completion of 2025. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period due to the crunch of electricity together with lessening resources of non-conventional energy for the generation of electricity.

Stringent rules by the governments to limit the growing carbon impression together with financial paybacks are expected to increase the acceptance of different sources of energy in the concentrated solar power market.

The request for thermal energy storage to upsurge the operation time of concentrated solar power is one of the most important factors motivating the development of market. These plants can merely generate power from sunrise to sunset. The technology of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) permits storage of the thermal energy composed during the daytime from these concentrated solar power plants, and it is used to generate power after the sunset. This increases the operative time span of the concentrated solar power plants. These plants are being fitted along with Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technology to upsurge the rating of capability factor. This is likely to deliver the most important improvement with regards to the acceptance of concentrated solar power as a principal basis for the generation of electricity.

But, the technology of concentrated solar power is funds demanding. This may perhaps show to be a limitation to its acceptance, if not reinforced by government organizations and controlling establishments. Growing alertness in industrialized areas of North America and Europe, along with emerging nations of Asia Pacific is expected to increase the development of the business.

Some of the important companies for concentrated solar power market are Siemens, Abengoa, ACCIONA, Areva, Solar Reserve, Solar Millennium, eSolar, Bright source Energy, ACS Group, SENER group, and others.

By Region the global concentrated solar power industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe ruled the global market for concentrated solar power, by way of more than 45% set up capacity of the world. Spain possesses the extreme aggregate set up capacity with above 2300 MW since 2015. Owing to the significant investments made for evolving the technology, it was almost ruling the international situation.

