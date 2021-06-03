Liquid Biopsy Market is projected to reach USD 2,047.9 Million By 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the market research report Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach $2,047.9 Million by 2022 from an estimated $715.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.4%.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, increasing prevalence of cancer and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

By clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account fors the largest market share in 2017. Based on clinical application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The therapy selection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid biopsy devices market in 2017. This is due to the ability of therapy selection to detect advanced-stage cancers (stage III and IV), followed by increasing studies on liquid biopsy and advancements made in this field to also aid in detection of early-stage cancers.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications (which includes reproductive health and organ transplant diagnostics). In 2017, cancer applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

By circulating biomarkers, circulating tumor cells is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. Based on circulating biomarkers the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the circulating tumor cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

By product, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into assays kits, instruments, and services. In 2017, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2017, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022.

The key players in the global liquid biopsy market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).

