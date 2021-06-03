Next Generation Stevia Market Witness Significant Increase In Near Future , Explored By Fact.MR

Market Outlook

Growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe today are demanding for food products offering natural sweetness with reduced calorie content. Sweeteners are added to number of food products including, beverages, bakery, desserts, confectionary, sports nutrition and others thus resulting in their increasing consumption.

Reb M also delivers superior flavor profile in comparison to other steviol glycosides present in stevia leaf, thus contributing toward the global next generation stevia market growth.

These glycosides are the sweetest component of the plant and are used in several application areas. The global next generation stevia market is expected to witness significant increase in the near future owing to its better sweetness and aftertaste.

Global Next Generation Stevia: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as

  • Liquid
  • Powder

On the basis of application, the global next generation stevia market has been segmented as –

  • Bakery
  • Confectionery
  • Cereal Based Products
  • Dairy Products
  • Beverages
    • Carbonated Beverages
    • Juices
    • Others
  • Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Important doubts related to the Next Generation Stevia Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Next Generation Stevia market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Next Generation Stevia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others.

Global rising demand for natural sweeteners coupled with rising obese and diabetic population has resulted in introduction of sweeteners delivering sugar like sweetness and zero calories without any side effects thus creating market opportunity for next generation stevia based sweeteners. Such next generation stevia sweetener offers feasible pricing, sustained availability and consistent quality.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and Products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

