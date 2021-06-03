Cocoa Extract Market Witnessed Considerable Traction In Terms Of Value During Forecast Period

Market Outlook for Cocoa Extract Market

Cocoa extract is a highly concentrated form of cocoa and also contains high amount of flavanols while the undesirable soluble such as the fat content are removed to distill out only the pure and concentrated flavoring portion of the cocoa beans. The cocoa extract is sold in two forms- spray dried powder and liquid extract.

Growing interest in healthy living along with concerns regarding the impact of food intake in health and wellness among consumers has stimulated the demand for higher-quality cocoa which in turn is expected to boost growth of cocoa extract market.

Owing to their potential benefits, cocoa extract also finds application in other industries including cosmetic and personal care and pharmaceuticals. This is one of the important factors complementing the growth of cocoa extract market.

Global Cocoa Extract Market: Segmentation

The cocoa extract market is segmented on the basis of product form, nature and end use.

On the basis of product form, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of nature, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Food & beverage industry

Compounds

Bakery

Confectionery

Breakfast cereals

Dairy

Functional food & beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Important doubts related to the Cocoa Extract Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Cocoa Extract market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Cocoa Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cocoa extract market are Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, John Aromas, Phytoextract Pvt. Ltd, ETChem, Merck KGaA, CPC Ingredients, Tharakan and Company, PROVA SAS, Van Aroma, Indo-World, Haldin, Kerry Inc., The Green Labs and Cyvex Nutrition, Inc. amongst others.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

