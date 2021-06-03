Polyimide Film Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyimide Film Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyimide Film Market is estimated to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2025 owing to the revolutionary advancements in automobile and aerospace industry concerning to high-end quality products. Polyimide (PI) films contain polyimide and polymer of imide monomer finds their use in harsh environments to assure reliability and durability. They are highly known for their features like high chemical resistance, temperature resistance and high dielectric constant.

Key Players:

Saint Gobain S.A.

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

S.T Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Tech, Inc.

Flexcon Company

Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd

Anabond Limited

Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd

Growth Drivers:

Due to these properties, PI films are used in manufacture of heat resistant electronic components like pressure sensitive tapes, flexible printed circuits (FPC) and wires. Several polyimide film products are available that possess unique combination of properties that make it ideal for a variety of applications in multiple industries. Owing to these characteristics, polyimide films market is predicted grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in near future.

The use of polyimide films are impacted by the increase in demand for electronic products across the world. These films are used in manufacturing of flexible circuits that are deployed in several consumer electronic like laptops and smartphones. These films also witness a broader scope in the aerospace industry due to their lightweight feature that helps in fuel saving & improving engine performance. Owing to these properties, polyimide film industry is predicted to gain a greater traction.

The growing consumer electronic products that are light in weight is projected to stimulate the market growth in the years to come. Wireless communication and flexible displays are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of polyimide films industry in the coming years. However, the market is expected to face obstacles due to high costs of manufacturing of polyimide films since they are produced through film casting techniques that require high temperature.

Polyimide film market growth will also be restrained from the poor hydrolysis resistance of polyimide films in near future since polyimide films are comparatively low efficient in the humid weather. At present, the major market players are focusing on increasing research & development activities for improved manufacturing of polyimide films. Mergers, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions are key strategies followed by major companies in order to increase their regional presence.

Application Outlook:

Flexible printed circuit

Wire & cable

Pressure sensitive tape

Specialty fabricated product

Motor/Generator

End-use Outlook:

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Labeling

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is projected to dominate the market in the coming years due to the high demand for consumer electronics.

