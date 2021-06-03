Coated Seed Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future, 2018 To 2026

Global Coated Seed Market Drivers and Restraints

Improved germination rate, high crop yield, protection against pests & fungal diseases and the availability of specialized coated seeds are some of the factors expected to drive the global coated seed market in the forecast period.

Moreover, decreasing agriculture area, reducing soil fertility and high demand for food due to population explosion are anticipated to drive the global coated seeds market over the forecast period.

However, high cost for R&D of coated seeds and stringent government policies are likely to negatively impact the global coated seed market over the forecast period.

Coated Seed Market Segmentation

The coated seed market is classified on the basis of material used, crop type and regions.

On the basis of material uses, the coated seed market is segmented into polymers, binders, colorants, bulking material and others (pesticides, fungicides, nutritional elements, plant growth regulators, etc.).

On the basis of crop type, the coated seed market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, ornamentals & flowers and others. Cereals & grains segment is a dominant crop type segment.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

On the basis of geography, the coated seed market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, MEA and Japan.

In the global coated seed market, Europe and North America dominate the market in terms of value share followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of value growth over the forecast period, while Japan and MEA are anticipated to register substantial growth.

Coated Seed Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of coated seed market are Seed Dynamics, Inc.; Croda International Plc (INCOTEC Group BV); BASF SE; Seed Technology & Marketing Pty Ltd.; Feldsaaten Freudenberger GmbH & Co KG; Bayer AG; La Crosse Seed LLC; Michelman, Inc. and Germains Seed Technology, Inc.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report :- 

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

After reading the report on Global Coated Seed Market, readers get insight into:

  • The prevailing challenges, restraints, opportunities, and drivers of the market
  • The competitive landscape with profiles of leading market players
  • New as well as promising avenues for revenue generation in key regions of the market
  • Emerging revenue streams for all the players in the developing regions
  • Influence of Covid-19 in the market and how the pandemic is going to shape the contours of the market in the forthcoming years
  • Technologies and business models with disruptive potential 
  • Role of regulatory bodies in boosting new growth opportunities of the market across different parts of the world
  • How new market developments are likely to  influence the market at large in the near future 

What Do You Get in a Fact.MR Study?

  • Factors affecting the overall development of the Market
  • Factor that might restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period
  • What is present competitive scenario of the global Market and its intricate details concerning potential business prospects of leading market players
  • Pricing strategies of several different market players in the global Market

