Coated Seed Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future, 2018 To 2026

Global Coated Seed Market Drivers and Restraints

Improved germination rate, high crop yield, protection against pests & fungal diseases and the availability of specialized coated seeds are some of the factors expected to drive the global coated seed market in the forecast period.

Moreover, decreasing agriculture area, reducing soil fertility and high demand for food due to population explosion are anticipated to drive the global coated seeds market over the forecast period.

However, high cost for R&D of coated seeds and stringent government policies are likely to negatively impact the global coated seed market over the forecast period.

Coated Seed Market Segmentation

The coated seed market is classified on the basis of material used, crop type and regions.

On the basis of material uses, the coated seed market is segmented into polymers, binders, colorants, bulking material and others (pesticides, fungicides, nutritional elements, plant growth regulators, etc.).

On the basis of crop type, the coated seed market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, ornamentals & flowers and others. Cereals & grains segment is a dominant crop type segment.

On the basis of geography, the coated seed market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, MEA and Japan.

In the global coated seed market, Europe and North America dominate the market in terms of value share followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of value growth over the forecast period, while Japan and MEA are anticipated to register substantial growth.

Coated Seed Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of coated seed market are Seed Dynamics, Inc.; Croda International Plc (INCOTEC Group BV); BASF SE; Seed Technology & Marketing Pty Ltd.; Feldsaaten Freudenberger GmbH & Co KG; Bayer AG; La Crosse Seed LLC; Michelman, Inc. and Germains Seed Technology, Inc.

