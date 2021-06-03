Neuroprosthetics Market Demand and Growth Prospects By 2024

Felton, California , USA, June 3, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Neuroprosthetics Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Neuroprosthetics Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Neuroprosthetics Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Neuroprosthetics Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The market for neuroprosthetics in 2015 was estimated at USD 4.2 billion globally. This can be attributed to high prevalence rate of disorders such as severe depression, Alzheimer’s, muscle/neuromuscular junction disorder, ophthalmic, auditory, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s which will drive the growth.

Also, the increasing investments in R&D for new products and device innovation & development for effective treatment plans to be used for neurological diseases are anticipated to provide significant boost to the overall demand. The increasing preference of self-charging devices, which uses bioenergy is expected to propel demand for brain implants throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in aging population susceptible to neurological diseases is presumed to be a high impact factor for increasing neural implants demand throughout the forecast period.

Application Insights

Traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s can be treated with the use of neuroprosthetics. The neuroprosthetic devices can be broadly classified into cognitive & physiological disorders, and motor neuron abnormalities based on application. The largest application segment was found to be motor neuron disorders in 2015 owing to the increasing adoption in epilepsy and Parkinson’s along with high prevalence of the aforementioned thereby leading to a widened consumer base.

The fastest growing segment is anticipated to be cognitive disorders as a consequence of rising prevalence of severe depression and Alzheimer’s. Introduction of various technologically advanced stimulation devices which can stimulate motor controls and calculate limb trajectory to be used in paralysis treatment, is expected to further drive the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The largest share of over 50.0% in terms of revenue was held by North America in 2015. The dominancy in terms of revenue can be attributed to various factors such as, private and government funding as well as supportive healthcare infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to witness an upward shift as a consequence of advent of technologically advanced products for patients with impaired hearing and increasing initiatives by the government.

The fastest growing region is predicted to be Asia Pacific owing to the untapped opportunities present in this emerging region. The shifting focus towards overall cost containment in manufacturing of implants and high awareness amongst patients are predicted to drive the growth prospects. Moreover, increasing investments by the key players for development of new manufacturing facilities is expected to provide high growth potential over the coming years for neural implants.

Top Key Players of Global Neuroprosthetics Market :

BrainGate, Sonova, MED-EL, Nervo Corp., Retina Implant AG, St. Jude Medical Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation, NeuroPace Inc, NDI Medical LLC, Medtronic Inc., Cyberonics Inc., and Cochlear Limited.

