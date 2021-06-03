Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Outlook & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 3, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pharmacovigilance-pv-market/request-sample

The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market size is estimated to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2025, registering at a 13.1% CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Pharmacovigilance (PV) is also termed as drug safety, is a science and activities relating to the prevention, detection, understanding, and assessment of adverse effects or other drug-related issues.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of pharmacovigilance market are the rising occurrence of adverse drug reactions (ADR), enhancement in development of ADR database and information system, and the rising demand from the end-users. Pharmacovigilance (PV) industry is segmented based on the clinical trial phase, service provider, type of methods, end-user, and region.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of pharmacovigilance industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region and the high investment in the development of new drugs. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of pharmacovigilance in the years to come.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Pharmacovigilance (PV): Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Pharmacovigilance (PV): Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Pharmacovigilance (PV): Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Pharmacovigilance (PV): End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Pharmacovigilance (PV): Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Pharmacovigilance (PV): Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Pharmacovigilance (PV): Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market :

United BioSource Corporation, Accenture, Wipro Ltd., Clinquest Group B.V., BioClinica, Cognizant, PAREXEL International Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, TAKE Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Foresight Group International AG, ArisGlobal, and iMEDGlobal.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com