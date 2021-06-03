LED Power Supplies Market Portray Rapid Growth Owing To Its Demand In Commercial And Retail Sectors

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Introduction

The proper functioning of LEDs requires either a constant voltage supply or a constant current supply. The power sources for LEDs are also known as LED power supplies. Constant current drivers/LED power supplies require fixed current and will vary the voltage depending on the load of LED.

There is an increase in the demand for LED lights in the commercial and retail sectors so for the safe functioning of these LED lights there is an increase in the demand for LED power supplies. Therefore, the increasing demand for LED lights is a major factor driving the growth of LED power supplies market.

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Segmentation

The LED power supplies market can be segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

The LED power supplies market segmentation by type,

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

Dimming

The LED power supplies market segmentation by industry,

Residential

Commercial & Retail

Industrial

Other outdoor

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Vendors

Key vendors in the LED power supplies market include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd, Jameco Electronics, AC Electronics, Amperor Inc. and Salcomp Plc.

Key Offerings:

-Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018 to 2028

-Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

-Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Key Developments

In November 2017, AC Electronics announced a new partnership with WPG Americas Inc., an electronic components manufacturer. WPG Americas Inc. has long-term customer relationships in the LED driver market and hence, both companies together will become a fast and reliable source for complete LED driver/module systems.

Global LED Power Supplies Market: Regional Outlook

The LED power supplies market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe region is anticipated to show a significant growth of LED power supplies during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations. The German government has plans to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2020, as a result the demand for LED lighting will increase contributing towards the LED power supplies market growth.

The APEJ region is anticipated to exhibit high growth of LED power supplies during the forecast period due to high adoption of LED lights in this region.

