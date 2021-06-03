Demand Spike from Textile End-Use Industry is set to Provide Thrust the Flock Binder Market 2030

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Flock Binder Market Sales and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Of the two major end-use industries, textile & stationary end-use industries flock binder market. Textile industry captures more than three-fourths of the global flock binder market, which has immensely driven the market in the historical period is set to remain in the same pace over the forecast period

COVID-19 to Boost the Flock Binder Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. With the complete contraction of demand and supply of textile products in current quarter i.e., 2rd quarter of CY2020, the effect has cascaded to the flock binder market. Other macro-economic factors post-COVID-19 such as consumer spending and recession are set to impact the flock binder market in long-run.

Segmentation analysis of Flock Binder Market:

The global flock binder market is bifurcated into four major segments: viscosity, chemical composition, solid content, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of viscosity, flock binder market has been segmented as follows:

100-200 Cps

200-500 Cps

500-800 Cps

800-1000 Cps

On the basis of chemical composition, Flock Binder market has been segmented as follows:

Pure Acrylic

Acrylic Ester

Styrene Acrylate

Styrene Acrylic Terpolymer

Styrene Acrylate

Others

On the basis of solid content, Flock Binder market has been segmented as follows:

40%-45%

45% -50%

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, Flock Binder market has been segmented as follows:

Textile

Stationery

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Flock Binder market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Flock Binder Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, South Asia & Oceania holds for largest market share in global flock binder market. Extensive application of flock binders have been observed in the past half-decade in this region. Furthermore, increase in demand of textile products in the period of 2015-2019 has drastically provided a thrust to the flock binder market. Expansion of demand of flock binders over the assessed historical period could be observed. Of the countries in the region such as India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and others, India has dominated the regional share as well as the global flock binder market share. Presence of cluster of flock binder manufacturers positioned in this region also portrays an image of simpler supply chain with higher transaction values.

These factors provided an opportunity for the regional players to expand to a certain extent. East Asia followed by South Asia and Oceania is set to grow at a nominal pace over the forecast period. North America and Europe have not gained much prominence in the past half-decade over the market developments. These regions are set to move at a steady pace and will ultimately decline over the end of forecast period. With the turnaround of European and North American brands such as H&M, Levi’s and many other top brands towards North African countries, demand of flock binders in MEA countries are set to expand.

Flock Binder Market: Key Players

Global flock binder market is slightly fragmented in nature with presence of numerous international players. Key players in market are focused towards organic growth. These players aim to provide a scattering range of flock binder suited for different commercial and industrial purposes. Key players in global flock binder market are Kemiteks, Sidh Organics Private Limited, Darshan Tex-Chem, Indofil Industries Limited, Primus Chemical Co., Ltd, ALV Kimya, ADPL Polychem, and many other companies.

The market analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the market growth has been examined in the report.

