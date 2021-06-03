Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Is Poised To Embark On A Positive Growth Trajectory, Registering A CAGR Of ~3 Over The Forecast Period 2020-2030

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Segmentation analysis of EPDM Market:

The global EPDM market is bifurcated into two major segments: application, and region.

On the basis of application, EPDM market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Building & Construction

HVAC

Industrial

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, EPDM market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

EPDM Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global EPDM market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Steady growth in china’s automotive industry has made China a leading consumer of EPDM accounting for over one fourth of the global consumption in 2019. China’s supremacy over other countries is projected to continue during the forecast period. On the back of China and Japan, East Asia has dominated the global EPDM market in 2019 and set to maintain its reign over other regions in global EPDM market.

EPDM Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global EPDM market are BRP Manufacturing Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ARLANXEO, LANXESS AG, and Evonik Industries AG. EPDM market is a partially fragmented market consisting local and international players ruling the market. In order to meet the increasing demand for EPDM for range of applications prominent companies like Evonik industries, Dow and Lanxess offers range of EPDM products for specific applications. For instance, Dow offers EPDM under trademark NORDEL which is available in different densities and forms as per applications requirement. EPDM is also used as a blend with other polymers to enhance the properties of the product and increasing usages of EDPM as a polymer blend will offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

Contents enclosed in the market research:

