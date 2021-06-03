Increasing Demand As A Corrosion Resisting Filtering Material Will Fuel The Carbon Felt Market Growth During The Forecast Period 2020-2030

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Segmentation Analysis of Carbon Felt Market:

The global carbon felt market is bifurcated into three major segments: felt type, type, process, application, and region.

On the basis of felt type, carbon felt market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Carbon Felt

CFC Channels

Rigid Felt

Soft Felt

On the basis of type, carbon felt market has been segmented as follows:

Pan Based

Pitch Based

Rayon Based

On the basis of process, carbon felt market has been segmented as follows:

Surface Treatment

Non Surface Treatment

On the basis of application, carbon felt market has been segmented as follows:

Absorptive Material

Electrode

Heat Insulation

Metal Recovery

Reinforced Material

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, carbon felt market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Carbon Felt Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global carbon felt market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Chain being the largest industrial hub has driven the consumption of carbon felt during the historical period. China is identified leading producer and consumer of carbon felt due to which East Asia has accounted for major share over other regions. South Asia and Oceania is poised to expand at a leading growth rate and set to emerge as lucrative pocket in the long term forecast.

Carbon Felt Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global carbon felt market are Nanoshell LLC, Ltd., Chemshine Carbon Co., Ltd., CM Carbon Co., Ltd., Beijing Great Wall Co., Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd, Kureha Corporation, Ltd., SGL Group, Nippon Carbon Co., and Liaoning Jingu carbon material Co., Ltd. The carbon felt market is partially consolidated market in which top five players accounted for near one fourth of the global sales in 2019. Market player has been observed that they are prioritizing their product type on the basis of consumer demand and segregating their products in various types like soft and rigid carbon felts. Players are offering different types of molds and shapes to attract their consumers. Further, they have increased their focus towards niche applications like filtering and battery applications.

