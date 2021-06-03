Wireless Mesh Network Market predicted to obtain $7.44 Billion by 2022

According to a new market research report “Wireless Mesh Network Market by Component (Physical Appliances, Mesh Platform, Services), Mesh Design (Infrastructure and Ad-Hoc), Radio Frequency, Applications (Disaster Management, Smart Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Wireless Mesh Network Market size expected to grow from USD 3.89 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.44 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The major forces that are expected to drive the growth of the wireless mesh network market include the rapid demand in bandwidth requirement, and growing adoption of smart connected devices across various industry verticals. Moreover, need for consistent and stable network, and reduction in the cost of connected devices are also some of the factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

The ad-hoc mesh design segment is expected to be the fastest-growing mesh design in the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period

The ad-hoc mesh network design is a peer-to-peer network where end stations function as routing nodes. This network is created as per the need without requirement of a prior complex network design and planning. In ad-hoc network design when access points come in a range, they automatically identify themselves and set up links to each other to form a network. Each access point in the network is in communication with various access points and could route traffic between any different access points on the network.

The network consulting services segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period

In a wireless mesh network, consulting services help eliminate the network complexity and reintegrate the functions in a simplified environment by providing clients with their business networking needs. These services also help implement effective next-generation networking solutions that are in practice. Network professionals help enterprises communicate the IT risk in business-relevant terms, prioritize remediation efforts based on a composite risk view, and automate assessment processes to improve the overall security and compliance regulations.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period

North America is one of the largest contributors to the wireless mesh network market due to the growth of evolving low-power high-range Wide Area Networks (WANs) and automation-triggered major technological revolutions in this region. The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across various industry verticals is expected to drive the wireless mesh network market in this region. For instance, since 2012, the US has been incorporating smart solutions into industries, such as energy and utilities, industrial automation, intelligent buildings and infrastructure, and public safety. Most of the smart city projects in the US are near completion; thus, the country is expected to witness a low growth rate in the smart cities space in the years to come.

Some of the major vendors in the wireless mesh network market include as Qualcomm (US), Cisco Systems (US), Aruba Networks (US), ABB (Switzerland), Qorvo (US), Synapse Wireless (US), Wirepas (Finland), Rajant Corporation (US), Strix Systems (US), Cambium Networks (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), and Firetide (US).

