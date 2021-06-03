Automotive Electronics Market Exhibits Strong 8.5% CAGR through 2029 Says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Electronics Market Research Study Tracks Latest Developments and Future Outlook

Global Automotive Electronics market is set to be influenced by a bevy of factors, including COVID-19 impact and broader public-private push toward inducing momentum. In a new comprehensive study, Fact.MR offers in-depth analysis and insights on how Automotive Electronics sales will grow/decline during the forecast period (2019-2029).

In addition to offering quantitative analysis on Automotive Electronics demand, the study also offers readers analysis on key factors that are likely to drive the market. From macroeconomic factors to subtle microeconomic factors, the study analyzes the minutest of details that have the potential to impact Automotive Electronics industry during the assessment period.

The study also offers readers in-depth insights on the key challenges for Automotive Electronics companies during the assessment period. The key challenges faced by OEMs as we as suppliers is also discussed in detail in the study.

What Big will be the Automotive Electronics Market in 2021?

The study recalibrates the impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Electronics sales, offering an analysis on short-term and long-term forecast. The impact of broader trends in the automotive industry have also been analyzed in the study.

Globally, automotive industry is looking at a period of recovery in 2021, as success with vaccine inoculation has raised the hopes of controlling the pandemic. Many automotive companies are also focusing on increasing exports to countries where the pandemic is less severe.

China, the largest automobile market in the world, is going through a period of ascendancy. The government in China is focusing on boosting infrastructure, whereas consumer sentiment is upbeat after a challenging 2020.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4656

In US and Europe, consumer sentiment is moving toward cautious optimism, however, it will be a long road to recovery in these countries. Still, there is growing consensus that 2021 will be a far better year for automotive sales in Europe and US.

A key area of concern for global automakers is the devastating second wave in India, one of the largest automobile markets globally. Things were looking up in India in first quarter of 2021, however, the resurgence of a virulent strain has led to lockdown and economic devastation. How all these developments impact automotive market in general and Automotive Electronics sales in particular remains to be seen.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Electronics Market Study

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania collectively account for 43% share of the total market value. Booming automotive sales in developing countries coupled with prevalence of electric vehicles is driving the demand for automotive electronics from these regions.

North America offers gainful opportunities with a stellar 9% CAGR during the forecast. Presence of major manufacturers in countries such as the US are accelerating the demand for automotive electronic products in this region.

Current carrying devices will grow two-fold on the back of surging penetration of electric vehicles as a new energy alternative.

Safety systems will expand to more than twice their current size owing to rising concerns of road safety among millennial consumers.

Aftermarket sales of smart electronic devices will grow the aftermarket segment 3X through 2029. Favorable consumer trends such as customization of light and medium duty vehicles are a central force behind the growth of this segment.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4656

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Automotive Electronics companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, collectively account for over 43% share of the total market value. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are central to the share-wide leadership. China is the largest motor producer, as well as, the largest consumer of automotive products. When coupled with multiplying automotive sales in India and Indonesia, East Asia and SAO are well positioned to lead global sales throughout the forecast period. North America offers remunerative growth opportunities owing to budding EV ecosystem in developed countries such as the US. On the back of the presence of key manufacturers such as Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., and Robet Bosch GmbH, the US accounts for more than 80% of motor vehicle manufacturing. Hence, there will be an increasing demand for automotive electronics from North American countries.

Full Access Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4656

Why Choose Fact.MR?

24/7 Service Offering Digital Business Strategy Solutions Precise Supply Chain Augmentation Analysis Syndicated and Customized Reports for Clients Up-To-Date Insights on Industry Trends

Fact.MR’s Trending Reports – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/03/1796298/0/en/Low-Voltage-Motors-Market-to-Record-1-5x-Revenue-Growth-through-2022-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email : sales@factmr.com

Website : https://www.factmr.com