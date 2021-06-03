ePrescribing Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%. Factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market.

Additionally, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of telemedicine modules and telehealth consultations. This is further driving the adoption of e-prescribing solutions. However, the high cost of deploying e-prescribing solutions, reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt these solutions, and concerns regarding security and workflow are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the web- and cloud- based solutions accounted for the largest share of the ePrescribing market in 2019

The web- and cloud-based model offers improved performance and reliability by avoiding long deployment cycles. It also minimizes upfront investments without incurring high infrastructure costs as the user can access the software from any compatible system using an access ID or username and password. In this mode, the vendor offers a separate cloud-based server to customers in a subscription-based or pay-as-yougo pricing model. Community clouds are a recently emerging trend in the cloud industry and cater to the specific needs of large communities, such as research communities, which can share their data and store it on a dedicated research cloud. This mode of delivery is the most preferred in the industry as it reduces the upfront costs and does not require any complicated installation or implementation. As a result, the market is witnessing a shift from on-premise to the web-hosted deployment of e-prescribing solutions.

APAC will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The ePresciribng market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Currently, a number of healthcare organizations in the Asia Pacific region are actively moving towards digitization with a focus on streamlining their entire workflow and ensuring patient safety. Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of EMR solutions, the large volume of COVID-19 patients, the growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing purchasing power of consumers are also impacting the growth of this region in the coming years.

Recent Developments:

In April 2020, DrFirst (US) partnered with ID.me (US) to help users of the company’s e-prescribe app to verify their identities within a few minutes. This is expected to speed up the process for clinicians to prescribe drugs.

In July 2019, NextGen Healthcare(US) announced its partnership with Optimize Rx (US) to provide real-time access to critical financial information, allowing providers to help patients choose appropriate medication plans, as per their cover and budgets. This tool has been integrated with the company’s ehr workflow .

In june 2019, Allscripts (US) acquired ZappRx (US) to help Veradigm’s e-prescribing solutions by integrating it with the automate prior authorization platform, thus adding value to its existing platform.

Global Key Players:

Prominent players in the global e-prescribing market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), RelayHealth, LLC (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), DrFirst, Inc. (US), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US).

