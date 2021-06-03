Topical Drug Delivery Market worth $129.8 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

This market is projected to reach USD 129.8 billion by 2025 from USD 95.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, and burns. However, the presence of alternative drug delivery modes such as oral and injectable routes is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The semi-solid formulations segment accounts for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2019

Based on product, the topical drug delivery market is segmented into semi-solid formulations, liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products. The semi-solid formulations segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The easy application of semi-solid formulations, and their ability to deliver a wide variety of drug molecules is resulting in a stable demand for this segment among end users.

The dermal drug delivery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on route of administration, the topical drug delivery market is segmented into dermal drug delivery, ophthalmic drug delivery, rectal, vaginal drug delivery, and nasal drug delivery. The dermal drug delivery segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the advantages of dermal drug delivery over other topical drug delivery methods, such as convenience and greater patient compliance. Besides, dermal products have fewer regulatory requirements than ophthalmic products, where sterility testing is mandatory.

The home care settings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the topical drug delivery market in 2019

The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the factors such as the convenience and affordability of topical drugs for home administration. Also, for patients requiring long-term therapy, inpatient care is not only extremely expensive but also prevents patients from resuming a normal lifestyle and work activities. In this regard, technological advancements have helped patients undergo therapies effectively and safely at home.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period

The topical drug delivery market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to high incidence of skin diseases (such as skin cancer), increasing use of contraceptives, and the growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the R&D of smart transdermal drug delivery systems, all of which are driving adoption of topical drug delivery in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in this market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Bausch Health Companies (Canada), Merck & Co (US), and Bayer AG (Germany).

