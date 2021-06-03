Intraoperative Imaging Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global intraoperative imaging market size is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2 %. Increasing prevalence of diseases and disorders, technological advancements and increased funding and public-private investments are the key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging.

By product, mobile c arm segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

Mobile C-arms are medical imaging devices that comprise a generator, the X-ray source, and an image intensifier or flat-panel detector. The X-rays emitted by the generator penetrate the patient’s body and are then converted into visible images by the image intensifiers or detectors before being displayed on the monitor. The growing demand for mobile C-arms is mainly attributed to their broadening application horizons. For instance, C-arms are used for a wide range of applications, including cardiovascular surgeries, neurosurgeries, gastroenterology surgeries, orthopedics, traumatology, and urology disorders.

Neurosurgery is the largest application segment of the intraoperative imaging market

The growing demand for intraoperative imaging solutions in neurosurgery is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging products among medical professionals, owing to its technological advancements and rising awareness of intraoperative techniques. For instance, C-arms with high resolution and penetration are essential in monitoring the positioning of screws, instruments, implants, and the injected cement. Furthermore, 3D imaging with navigation enhances treatment precision and enables the intraoperative evaluation of surgical procedures. The use of C-arms for neurosurgery, especially spinal surgeries, is expected to increase in the coming years on account of technological advancements that have made diagnosing and treating issues easier than before.

Hospitals & Diagnostic centers accounted for the largest share of the intraoperative imaging market, by end users, in 2020

Hospitals routinely conduct a wide range of surgical procedures, and most of these surgeries are performed in hospital in-patient settings. Growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries and electrosurgery procedures performed in hospitals and the adoption of robotic surgery. The adoption of intraoperative imaging instruments is higher in hospitals, owing to their higher purchasing power and larger volume of surgeries performed. The rising incidence of road accidents, fall-related injuries, and sports injuries has resulted in an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries performed in hospitals; by adding to the procedural volume, the growing incidence of ailments requiring surgical treatment supports the use of intraoperative imaging devices.

North America is the largest regional market for Intraoperative imaging

North America (comprising the US and Canada) dominates the intraoperative imaing market. North America is a mature market, with high penetration of intraoperative imaging technologies among key end users and well-established distribution channels for intraoperative imaging product manufacturers and suppliers. Easy accessibility to and the high adoption of advanced technologies due to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments, as well as supportive government regulations, are driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging market in this region.

Key Market Players:

General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).

