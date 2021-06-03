Specialty Papers Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2027

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Specialty Papers Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Specialty Papers Market in forecast period 2018-2027. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Specialty Papers Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Specialty Papers Market. Key stakeholders in the Specialty Papers Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packaging and Labeling Applications Drive Demand

The rise in e-commerce sector across various countries is driving the demand for specialty papers for packaging and labeling. With the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, manufacturers are offering eco-friendly papers products.

Rugged packaging is finding widespread application in pet food and other foods. This type of packaging is used for extending the shelf life, and maintaining the quality of food product. Meanwhile, the rise in the food service business, restaurants, and online food ordering business is leading to the huge demand for grease resistant papers for packaging. Paperboards with unique characteristics and different grades are widely used as medicinal, cereal, and cosmetic boxes.

Worldwide demand for specialty papers surpassed 25,354 tons in 2018, with a veritable proliferation anticipated over the upcoming years. Lowering preference for plastics across diverse end-use verticals, ranging from packaging and labelling to pharmaceuticals, has induced a shift toward viable alternatives, such as specialty paper. These insights are according to the latest Fact.MR study, which positions the specialty papers market for a bullish run in the upcoming years.

Fact.MR study opines that sales of specialty papers are surging in the wake of associated beneficial attributes, ranging from enhanced strength to smoothness. Use of MFCs has witnessed a considerable uptick on the back of its high material strength, which has been identified as a pervasive trend gaining momentum in the global market space. Moreover, increasing sensitivity toward environmental sustainability is one of the overarching trends contributing to the growth of specialty papers market.

