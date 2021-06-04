Microscopy Devices Market Global Microscopy Devices Market to Record Staggering Growth, Set to Expand 1.6x between 2020 and 2025

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Microscopy Devices Market Trends

Over the years, microscopes have enabled researchers to conduct in-depth academic and exploratory research. Increasing interest in life sciences such as nanoscience and pharmacology & toxicology has augmented the need for advanced microscopes, which employ more penetrative media such as electrons and X-rays. Instances of these are optical coherence microscopy devices. Major applications of microscopes also include nanotechnology, semiconductor technology and cellular biology.

Key Takeaways of Global Microscopy Devices Market Study: Optical microscopes are projected to account for a major chunk of the market, capturing more than three-fifths of the market share. Rising demand for different types of optical microscopes such as fluorescence and inverted microscopes and low cost of stereo and phase contrast microscopes shall drive the segment’s growth.

By application, Cell and Molecular Biology and Biomedical engineering are anticipated to make exhaustive utilization of microscopy devices. This is due to increased adoption of microscopes in microbiology, cell culture, healthcare monitoring and launch of new therapeutic products. Projected CAGR for both segments is pegged at 8.3%.

Clinical Pathology and Diagnostics shall find equally important microscopy applications, for understanding pathological changes in conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and chronic diseases. Anticipated CAGR for this segment is a staggering 8.2%.

By end-users, diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to find maximum usage of microscopy devices. The need to accurately identify potentially life-threatening diseases such as tuberculosis and immunological ailments such as HIV-AIDS and diabetes in order to suggest appropriate corrective course of action is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the leader of the global microscopy devices market, capturing more than half of the total market share. An emerging pharmaceutical industry, liberalization and deregulation of key markets and rising adoption of electron and scanning probe microscopes shall drive the Asia-Pacific regional growth.

