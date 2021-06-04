Indirect Calorimeter Market Indirect Calorimeter Market to Cross US$ 60 Mn in 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Indirect Calorimeter market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the demand of the Indirect Calorimeter market and provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Indirect Calorimeter market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Indirect Calorimeter market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2020 – 2030.

Indirect Calorimeter Market Insights by End User Indirect calorimeters have various end users such as hospitals (critical care units), diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others – sports centers, etc. Hospitals account for a leading position (over 35%) in the market when it comes to demand, due to the increasing need of indirect calorimeters in critical care units. This is also the fastest growing segment in the indirect calorimeter market. Based on recent interests in research & development related to indirect calorimeters, research institutes also comprise a considerable position in the market space.

Key Takeaways from Indirect Calorimeter Market Study

Investments in advanced technologies of indirect calorimeters will act as an important driver, increase 1.5x value by 2025.

Hospitals are the leading end user segment, accounting for 30% share in the indirect calorimeter market, due to significant increase in demand.

North America is a dominant region in the market, and accounts for 40% of the total revenue share.

Regions such as Asia are predicted to see significant growth in the indirect calorimeter market, based on exponential increase in population and rising medical tourism in the region.

The market is moderately consolidated in nature, with key players being COSMED, MGC Diagnostics, and KORR medicals, having a cumulative share of approximately 40% in the market.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Indirect Calorimeter? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2020 to 2030? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Indirect Calorimeter market? What issues will vendors running the Indirect Calorimeter market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2030?

